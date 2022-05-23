Marvel's Spider-Man could have been an Xbox game, but Microsoft declined Microsoft once turned down Marvel's offer to make exclusive games for Xbox in favor of its own IP.

The Insomniac Spider-Man games are now synonymous with Sony and PlayStation consoles, but things could have gone quite differently. Once upon a time, Marvel Games pitched Microsoft on the idea of making exclusive video games, including Spider-Man, for Xbox, but Microsoft declined the offer.

The news of Marvel almost going with Microsoft and Xbox before landing at PlayStation was detailed in the book The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2, which was released last year. The particular tidbit about Marvel and Xbox was pointed out in a ResetEra post we spotted thanks to The Gamer.

According to Executive Vice President and head of Marvel Games Jay Ong, Microsoft turned down the offer to publish Marvel games for its platform because it wanted to focus on its own IP.

Being from console first-party in my past, I pinged both sides, both Xbox and PlayStation, and said, "We don't have any big console deals with anyone right now. What would you like to do?" Microsoft's strategy was to focus on their own IP. They passed.

It wasn’t much later that Ong sat down with PlayStation executives and pitched them the same idea. The group then came up with the idea for a AAA Spider-Man game that would be a PlayStation console exclusive. Fast forward several years and Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are two of the most celebrated superhero video games ever made. With a sequel in the works and developer Insomniac now tackling a Wolverine game, the Marvel deal has been massive for Sony.

Of course, hindsight is 20/20, and the team at Xbox would likely be tripping over themselves to accept Marvel’s offer if they could do it over again. Unfortunately, that’s not how the business goes. Either way, it’s fascinating to take a peek into how some of the most successful games in recent memory could have ended up on the other side of the fence.