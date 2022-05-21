Retail Therapy Ep 6: Pokemon TCG Astral Radiance Unboxing

It’s the third Saturday of the month, which means it’s time for us to get together and unbox some Pokemon cards! And this week we’ve got something extra special for everyone. The Pokemon Company was kind enough to send us a booster box and Elite Trainer Box from their latest set, Astral Radiance. We’ll be busting out all the packs and taking turns claiming them as we do. So join me, Greg “Burkleton” Burke, and our buddy Mitch AKA Tense as we get our Saturday started with some Retail Therapy!

The whole thing will be going down at 12:00 P.M. PT / 3:00 P.M. ET over on our official Shacknews Twitch channel. You can hop on over there if you want to be able to chat with us as we unbox everything. But if you’re not feeling that social and just want to watch from a distance you can always keep yourself parked right here at Shacknews and catch all the action in the embedded player below.

