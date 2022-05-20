Bel'Veth the Void Empress is the next League of Legends champion Bel'Veth is a nasty leader of the forces of the Void and she's bringing a hunger for all of Runeterra to the battles in League of Legends.

League of Legends already has a formidable roster of playable champions to choose from, but the latest is on the way. Riot Games just revealed Bel’Veth, the Void Empress and she looks like she’s got a bone to pick with Kai’Sa and the rest of Runeterra based on the CG trailer reveal we got today.

Riot Games revealed a few details about Bel’Veth, as well as her first big reveal trailer via the League of Legends YouTube channel. As her extended title might suggest, Bel’Veth is a nasty force to be reckoned with in the depths of the Void – a place that has already produced such monsters as Cho'Gath, Rek’Sai, Kog’Maw, Kha’Zix, and Vel’Koz to name a few. Notably, Bel’Veth looks like she has a bone to pick with Kai’Sa, a human character that wears living Void armor (also a member of the K/DA K-pop spinoff group in League of Legends). However, despite being a ruler and having some minions at her disposal, Bel’Veth’s monstrous appearance at the end of the trailer shows she has some teeth of her own.

It's unknown what kind of role Bel’Veth will be in League of Legends just yet. Her kit hasn’t been shown to us. That said, the trailer seems to show that the Empress of the Void has two forms: one that looks more queen like with minions to act on her behalf and a far more horrific and nasty-looking form fit to take matters into her own hands. It will interesting to see if this duality plays a role in her kit.

With Bel’Veth revealed as the new League of Legends champion, we should learn more about what’s in store for the character soon, including what kind of abilities she’ll have, how she’ll play, and when she launches. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await these further details as soon as they become available from Riot Games.