Retail Therapy Ep 5: Sneakerheads

It’s the third Wednesday of the month, so you know what that means... it’s time for another episode of our latest series, Retail Therapy! Each month on Retail Therapy we take a look at a different collectible or hobby with a special guest or two ready to discuss their passion. This week we’re slipping into the world of sneakers and taking a look at some of our guests' treasures from their personal collections. We’ve also got a few Batman figures from the fine folks at Spin Masters to unbox and take a look at today.

Today our special guests are Varian David, who loves sneakers so much he put them on his hot sauce label. We’ve also got Smash Bros. pro commentator Censored stopping by to regale us with his love for shoes and show off some of his most prized possessions.

The whole thing goes down today at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET over on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. You can head over there and join in on the conversation during the livestream and get a good look at some fresh footwear. You can also just chill here on the Shacknews website and take it all via the embedded player below. Either way, we hope you enjoy today’s shenanigans.

We appreciate your continued support for all of our livestream offerings. If you want to support us even more with a follow or sub on Twitch, we’d love it. You can even link your Twitch and Amazon accounts together and use your monthly free sub to take some money out of Bezos’ pockets and put it in ours. No matter what you choose to do though, we hope you continue to enjoy our weekly and monthly streams! Now let’s all kick back and relax with a little Retail Therapy!