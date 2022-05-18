Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

How to sell items - Lost Ark

Sell your unwanted weapons, armor and items in Lost Ark to make more silver.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Spend any amount of time in Lost Ark and you’ll have items to sell. Whether you want to sell some weapons, armor, or other gear, finding your nearest merchant and offloading your unwanted goods is a great way to earn some more silver. The good news is that you can sell items just about anywhere in Lost Ark.

How to sell items

lost ark sell items
Visit a merchant and right-click items in your inventory to sell them.

To sell items in Lost Ark, simply approach a merchant that sells wares. You can then speak with them, select the items you want to sell by right-clicking them, and then choosing the Sell option. Here are the steps:

  1. Go to a vendor that sells items (potion merchant, gear merchant, etc)
  2. Talk with the merchant
  3. Right-click items in your inventory that you want to sell
  4. Click the vendor’s Sell tab
  5. Select the Sell button to sell everything you’ve added to the Sell box

It’s possible to sell items as soon as you arrive in Prideholme – which is also where you can start playing co-op. Make your way to a merchant like the Potion Merchant or Gear Merchants over on the east side of town.

lost ark sell gear
When you have chosen all that you want to sell, press the Sell button to finalize the sale and get your silver.

Talk with the merchant to see your gear in the right-hand box. Right-click any item you want to sell to add it to a sell list. Click the Sell tab on the left-hand box to see everything you’ve listed. When you’re ready, click the Sell button to receive a nice amount of silver!

Keep in mind, just because the Repairer is a merchant, does not mean you can actually sell your gear to him. The Repairer is only used for repairing your weapons, armor and gear. Similarly, you cannot sell armor and weapons to a Potion Merchant and you can’t sell potions to Gear Merchant! This means you will need to do a bit of running around if you’ve got a whole lot of different items to get rid of.

Whenever you return back to Prideholme after questing, make sure to sell items you no longer want or need. Early on you will find that your gear is being replaced quickly, which will make it easy to earn more silver. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Lost Ark page for more tips to help you progress through this meaty MMO.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola