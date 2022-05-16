How to repair weapons, armor & gear - Lost Ark Repair your weapons and other items in Lost Ark to keep your character ready for any fight.

In Lost Ark, players can repair weapons, armor and gear, bringing it back up to brand new condition. Those just starting out can no doubt be overwhelmed with all there is to do in the game, but it is certainly important to keep your character in tip top fighting condition! The good news is that it’s easy (and relatively cheap) to repair your weapons and other items.

How to repair weapons, armor & gear

Repairers can fix your weapons, armor, and other items.

Repairing weapons, armor and gear in Lost Ark is as easy as visiting a repairer. You can find repairers in just about every major area in the game. To easily find a repairer’s location, open up your map and look for the anvil symbol.

One of the first repairers you can find is in Prideholme, the area you reach in the game right after the Prologue and the first point you can play co-op. This is useful, as it will be an area you return to quite a lot early on.

It will cost you some silver to repair items in Lost Ark. The more damaged and rare the item, the more it will cost to repair.

Unfortunately, repairing your weapons and armor is not free. A small amount of silver is needed in order to pay Govan (and other repairers) for their work. When you do decide to repair your gear, you can choose whether to repair only what is currently equipped or everything in your inventory. For most players, simply repairing what is equipped is enough.

By repairing weapons, armor and gear in Lost Ark you can get everything back up to fighting condition. This is useful, especially if you're about to tackle some difficult content and want to put your best foot forward.