ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 192 Tonight, on the program, we're getting back to one of my favorite games, Super Mario RPG!

It feels like role-playing games have been a staple on the Stevetendo show since the start of the show. Tonight is no different as we're continuing our Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars playthrough.

During the last Mario RPG playthrough, we stopped the Princess from marrying the wrong guy, brought her back to the Mushroom Kingdom, and snuck her out of the castle and added her to our party. That sounds like all in a days work for Super Mario! On tonight's episode, we tackle Star Hill and dive into the Sunken Ship, looking for more pieces of the Star Road. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if we survive under the sea and find more pieces of the Star Road.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Stay tuned for more great programming coming up on the Stevetendo show!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.