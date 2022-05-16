Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of May 16, 2022 Take a look at what Shacknews has planned for this week in streaming.

Hey there Shackers. Let's put our best foot forward with the start of a new week. As we do so, let's get into our livestream schedule for the week of May 16, 2022.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of May 16, 2022

You can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. Introduce yourself to our host and enjoy the community!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Take-Two Interactive Q4 2022 earnings call Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Retail Therapy Episode 5 Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Big Team Building - Staff Halo livestream Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Peek Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Retail Therapy Episode 6 Saturday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

