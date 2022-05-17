Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

THQ Nordic reveals new action-RTS, The Valiant

The game is an action-RTS with RPG elements set in the 13th century.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
THQ Nordic unveiled a brand new action-RTS game today called The Valiant. The game will reportedly feature RPG elements in addition to RTS, with The Valiant “designed to bring a fresh experience to players wanting something new in the genre” according to its official press release.

The Valiant is being developed by Kite Games (Sudden Strike 4) and is set in the 13th century, and follows protagonist Theoderich von Akenburg as he embarks on an epic journey to stop one of his former brothers-in-arms, Ulrich, from scooping up the rest of the missing pieces to an ancient, mysterious relic called Aaron’s rod.

The Valiant is an action-RTS with RPG elements from Kite Games and THQ Nordic.

Not only will The Valiant offer action-RTS gameplay with RPG elements, the press release notes the game being focused more on tactical combat with smaller forces, and unique mission challenges with 15 hand-crafted Single Player missions on offer.

Players can also look forward to six Hero Squads, three unique skill trees per hero, and the ability to combine hero skills with weapons and equipment to create a variety of different hero builds.

Additionally, while the game is being designed as a single-player experience, it’ll also offer two different multiplayer modes, competitive and cooperative. In modes like Last Man Standing, players can team up with three friends to fend off waves of enemies, while PVP offers 1v1 and 2v2 scenarios.

The Valiant doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s noted that the game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more on The Valiant, head over to the game’s official website.

And if you’re looking to read about other new THQ Nordic games, also be sure to check out our coverage of THQ Nordic revealing Way of the Hunter from Nine Rock Games.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games.

