Way of the Hunter revealed by THQ Nordic & Nine Rock Games

Today, THQ Nordic and its Nine Rock Games studio announced a new hunting simulation game called Way of the Hunter. Please take a look at the trailer embedded below.

Way of the Hunter doesn’t currently have a release date but has been confirmed for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X. The game will be developed by Nine Rock Games, a development team formed under THQ Nordic with Way of the Hunter being their first game. The studio includes members who have worked on games like DayZ and others who have experience with previous Cabela's hunting titles.

The Way of the Hunter aims to give players equal parts rich storytelling and realistic ballistic simulation. Players can expect to find authentic hunting equipment and weapons, including licensed guns and scopes. Gameplay systems will feature the ability to highlight animal signs, analyze blood splatter, and review a shot with a rewindable bullet camera. This all takes place across two maps that are each 55 square miles, one in the U.S. and one in Europe.

The Way of the Hunter isn’t just a hunting simulation, though. Nine Rock Games aims to tell a story about a hunter that has just taken over their grandfather’s cabin to continue the family tradition of hunting and selling high-quality game meat. Details are still a bit thin around the narrative, including whether players will be forced into it, or if you can simply enjoy the open world.

As someone who enjoys open-world games that feature hunting, fishing, and survival elements, Way of the Hunter has piqued my interest. That said, it will be interesting to see what level of quality can be delivered by Nine Rock Games and THQ Nordic. The current gold standard of hunting simulation is likely theHunter: Call of the Wild, so one would think that the success of Way of the Hunter depends on fresh and interesting systems, and an experience that is at least on par in terms of quality. The trailer embedded above does like promising, so my hopes are high.

Way of the Hunter is coming soon to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. That’s a broad release window, so you can bet your lucky rabbit foot that we’ll be reporting on the exact release date when it is known.