Apple adding video live captions accessibility feature on Mac & iOS There's also a new Door Detection feature to help iPhone and iPad owners find doors at new locations.

Apple is expanding its offering of accessibility features with an announcement today that live captions are being made available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, along with a new Door Detection feature for iPhone and iPad owners.

In the official press release from Apple, both of these accessibility features will be available later this year, and will come courtesy of software updates across Apple platforms.

“Using advancements across hardware, software, and machine learning, people who are blind or low vision can use their iPhone and iPad to navigate the last few feet to their destination with Door Detection; users with physical and motor disabilities who may rely on assistive features like Voice Control and Switch Control can fully control Apple Watch from their iPhone with Apple Watch Mirroring; and the Deaf and hard of hearing community can follow Live Captions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple is also expanding support for its industry-leading screen reader VoiceOver with over 20 new languages and locales. These features will be available later this year with software updates across Apple platforms.”

Digging into each of these features even further, the press release notes that Live Captions can be used during FaceTime calls, video conferencing and social media apps, streaming media content, and more. Font size can be adjusted, and on Mac users can type a response and have it read aloud for others.

“For the Deaf and hard of hearing community, Apple is introducing Live Captions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Users can follow along more easily with any audio content — whether they are on a phone or FaceTime call, using a video conferencing or social media app, streaming media content, or having a conversation with someone next to them.



Users can also adjust font size for ease of reading. Live Captions in FaceTime attribute auto-transcribed dialogue to call participants, so group video calls become even more convenient for users with hearing disabilities. When Live Captions are used for calls on Mac, users have the option to type a response and have it spoken aloud in real time to others who are part of the conversation. And because Live Captions are generated on device, user information stays private and secure.”

Taking a closer look at Door Detection, the press release outlines how it can not only help users find doors when visiting new locations, it can also communicate door attributes such as if the door is open or closed, and how it can be opened (push, pull, turn knob, etc.). Door Detection is also able to read signs and symbols around doors like room numbers and does this by combining technology such as LiDAR and on-device machine learning.

“This new feature combines the power of LiDAR, camera, and on-device machine learning, and will be available on iPhone and iPad models with the LiDAR Scanner.”

Other accessibility features detailed in Apple’s press release includes Apple Watch Mirroring which enables users to control their Apple Watch remotely using their iPhone.

Users can also use hand gestures to control Apple Watch thanks to the new Quick Actions feature. Outside of Apple Watch, there are a few bulleted items mentioned such as Siri Pause Time which lets users adjust how long Siri waits before responding, and Voice Control Spelling mode which lets users dictate custom spellings using letter-by-letter input.

And that’s not even everything that Apple has included in their press release in terms of new and improved accessibility features. For an even better idea as to how additions like Live Captions and Door Detection can help Apple users, among other new accessibility features, be sure to read through the full press release.

After hearing about Apple adding Live Captions and Door Detection features, we’re curious what other accessibility features you think Apple should add. Let us know in Chatty, and for more on Apple, check out our coverage of how Apple (AAPL) is giving anti-union talking points to retail managers.