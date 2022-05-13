Apple (AAPL) is giving anti-union talking points to retail managers Leadership at Apple are ramping up anti-unionization efforts as more employees have recently sought to organize.

Apple is moving to increase its efforts to curtail union organization within its workforce this week. A recently obtained document has suggested that the corporate offices are distributing new anti-union talking points to retail store management. This is part of an ongoing effort to curb recent unionization efforts across the United States.

The alleged document sent out from Apple containing anti-union talking points for its retail stores was obtained and shared in a report by Motherboard. The document contains a number of arguments meant to dissuade employees from considering union organization.

“There are a lot of things to consider,” the document reads. “One is how a union could fundamentally change the way we work…What makes a store great is having a team that works together well. Like so much about relationships. If we're going to work well, we've got to help each other, know if someone's under stress, know when someone needs some space, and be able to talk through and work problems out. That can't always happen when a union represents a store's team members.”

Apple's distribution of anti-union talking points comes after some stores have filed to organize unions in recent weeks.

Apple’s anti-union efforts come in light of the fact that there has been a lot of activity within the Apple workforce calling for organization and employee representation. Apple, however, has been mostly publicly silent on the matter. The #AppleToo movement kicked off in September 2021, allowing Apple employees to share stories of mistreatment and discrimination in the workplace. However, outside of firing the lead organizer for “noncompliance with an internal company investigation,” Apple lead executives such as Tim Cook have done little to nothing to address the matter.

Meanwhile, some stores in the Apple ecosystem have filed for a vote to organize, putting further pressure on Apple to try to curtail the movement. With Apple mostly operating under the service to control the matter, it remains to be seen if the company will actually speak to the matter openly or continue to ramp up efforts behind closed doors.