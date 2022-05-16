Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 132

Bryan and Rodney join forces to provide in depth esports discussion with an extra serving of Sauce Talk.
Blake Morse
Greetings to my favorite sports fans around, electronic sports fans. It’s time again for our weekly smorgasbord of competitive gaming we call the Wide World of Electronic Sports, live on Shacknews Twitch. Every week, hosts Bryan Lefler, Rodney Conyers Jr., and Dennis White sit around the virtual table to dish about the latest in esports with a solid heap of off-topic food chatter.

Today on WWES, the crew begins with a huge helping of WB MultiVersus news before branching off into the platform fighter multiverse in general. Other topics include a recent Riot Games gaff, Halo esports drama, the elimination of Fei Long and much, much more. Expect lots of discussion as we break it all down followed by a tasty treat of food news during Sauce Talk.

The show begins at 6:45 p.m. ET (3:45 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!

If you would like to support us further, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel.

Reviews Editor

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

