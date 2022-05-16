Halo esports pro Tyler 'Spartan' Ganza speaks out against eUnited

One of the top Halo Infinite esports pros, Tyler ‘Spartan’ Ganza, recently spoke out against his team eUnited and shared the news that he’s voluntarily benched himself for the rest of the game’s scheduled season.

In the message shared to Twitter, he notes the move has nothing to do with “the fine debacle” which refers to when he was fined $2,500 by the Halo Championship Series (HCS) organization after he was vocal about his discontent with the launch of Season 2, calling it “the worst update yet” among other things.

Ganza was later fined by eUnited after the HCS fine for $750, but again, Ganza has emphasized him voluntarily benching himself has nothing to do with that. Instead, he points to being unfairly held in a contract by eUnited, and how there’s been unexpected changes and upheaval within the team itself, along with serious communication issues on the matter.

“Fast forward to two weeks before Anaheim, just days before the roster lock. I get a random text from Nick at 3 AM asking why we're trying to drop him. I'm like... what are you talking about? Come to find out Ryan is trying to have him dropped for Formal. eU management is going along with it as well. I lost full.



I couldn't believe such a big change was being done without my knowledge and without my permission. I was baffled. I basically told everyone involved that they were all unbelievable. We just finished 2nd at a major tournament and we were making strides and two weeks before an event you try to have a player replaced without my knowledge or permission? My duo, nonetheless?”

Ganza then goes on to explain that the “entire dynamic of the team has taken a hit” and that they have little faith, chemistry, or trust left in one another which has affected the team’s performance. Ganza even remarks that he doesn’t know how the team got 3rd or 4th at Anaheim at Kansas City amidst everything taking place behind the scenes.

Speaking of Kansas City, Ganza also says he received “offers from multiple teams” and that his consideration of leaving is for multiple reasons. It's not just because he wants to, but because he “cannot continue to carry on and perform under such egregious circumstances.”

“How do you expect me to perform with turmoil and the team imploding? There's no player that I could envision coming to eUnited that would make me comfortable with the team dynamic and now knowing how eUnited management is treating me + putting me in handcuffs I will not be forced to play on their accord. I play and I compete on my own accord, nobody else's. I will not be forced to continue playing with a team in a downward spiral.”

Unfortunately, Ganza has experienced issues in trying to leave eUnited with a team he’s interested in joining currently willing to buy him, and eUnited seemingly unwilling to give him up. Instead, he says they “plan on holding me until the end of my contract.”

Ganza goes on to write that he plans to hold firm and watch from the sidelines “for the foreseeable future” until his contract expires, which he notes is a week after Worlds in October. Furthermore, because of what’s going on, his pay has been reduced to “an unlivable wage” but this isn’t enough to budge him from the position he’s taken.

For more on Ganza’s voluntary benching and issues with eUnited, be sure to read through his full statement here.

We're curious to hear from Chatty on the matter. What do you think of Ganza's voluntary benching, and actions taken by eUnited?