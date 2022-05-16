Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue, miss EPS expectations The parent company behind Rockstar Games, 2K, and so much more had a strong quarter of revenue, but came up short on earnings per share.

As we continue through the current season of various tech companies reporting on their quarterly closes and earnings results, Take-Two Interactive is the latest major group reporting today. The company put out its Q4 2022 earnings results. While the publisher was able to boast a successful quarter of revenue, its earnings-per-share (EPS) left something to be desired against Wall Street expectations.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reported its Q4 2022 earnings results in a press release via its investor relations website. Take-Two had quite a win in terms of revenue. Wall Street expectations estimated the company would put up around $882.10 million, but the company put up a rather outperforming $930 million. Take-Two unfortunately couldn’t claim the same win over on the EPS side of things. Where the company’s EPS for Q4 2022 was expected to be around $1.06 per share, it instead landed at around $0.95 per share, well shy of Wall Street expectations.

Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) stock fluctuated quite a bit following the company's release of its Q4 2022 earnings results.

Take-Two Interactive has continued to ride high on the likes of Rockstar continually launching Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online content, 2K and its sports titles like NBA 2K22, and Private Division’s more indie-driven efforts, to name a few. However, the company is also shuffling quite a bit as it moves to close the deal on its previously announced acquisition of mobile gaming giant Zynga. The move has investment on both sides of the deal in a tizzy. Meanwhile, Zynga also just reported a miss in revenue on its latest quarter.

Take-Two Interactive stock fluctuated a bit in after-hours trading following the release of its Q4 2022 earnings results. TTWO stock closed at around $110 per share, dipped down to $107, and hit a high of $113 at the time of this writing, as seen on Yahoo Finance.

Take-Two Interactive may not have won on every front, but the company is still posting huge revenue and profits. For more financial reporting on fiscal quarter and year closes, stay tuned here at Shacknews.