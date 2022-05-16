Wholesome Direct sets date for second indie showcase The Wholesome Direct will return for its second straight year to showcase nearly 100 lesser-known indie titles.

The typical "E3" season ("E3" in quotes, since there is no such show this year) is filled with presentations and direct showcases for dozens of blockbuster titles set to release in the coming year and beyond. However, indie developers deserve to have their games on display, as well, and there's where last year's Wholesome Direct came in. The mission of the presentation from the crew at Wholesome Games was to present independently-developed, less violent titles that players of all ages could look forward to seeing. For those who enjoyed last year's showcase, the Wholesome Direct now has an official return date.

As noted by the Wholesome Games Twitter account, the second Wholesome Direct will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET. The Wholesome Games crew is promising to reveal somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 games. Among the games on display will be Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, Puffpals: Island Skies, Coffee Talk: Episode 2, Terra Nil, SCHiM, and Mail Time, with other surprise titles set to be revealed over the course of the show. If you recall, the 2021 Wholesome Direct lasted a little over an hour, but somehow managed to fit in roughly 100 games. It was... a lot to keep up with and it doesn't look like 2022 is about to slow down.

While E3 2022 has been canceled, the usual E3 season is continuing on with a handful of major presentations. In fact, the Wholesome Direct won't even be the only indie showcase that morning. As noted by Wholesome Games, the Wholesome Direct will air immediately after the Guerrilla Collective showcase, which will air 90 minutes before.

There will be a lot of games coming at a breakneck pace during the 2022 Wholesome Direct. Shacknews will be watching along with everyone, so come join us on June 11. We'll try and keep up with all of the major announcements.