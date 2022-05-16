Twitter (TWTR) CEO addresses difficulty in measuring spam bots Elon Musk also replied to the CEO's thread with a poop emoji.

On Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal created a thread on the difficulties in measuring spam bots on the site. The thread opens with Agrawal inviting people to join him in a talk about spam, before digging deeper into things like how it can be difficult to differentiate spam accounts and regular accounts, and how real people can coordinate and work in conjunction with spam bots.

Let’s talk about spam. And let’s do so with the benefit of data, facts, and context… — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022

“Spam isn’t just ‘binary’ (human / not human),” Agrawal explained. “The most advanced spam campaigns use combinations of coordinated humans + automation. They also compromise real accounts, and then use them to advance their campaign. So - they are sophisticated and hard to catch.”

Agrawal then goes on to add context including how battling spam is dynamic given how the goals and tactics of spammers are constantly evolving. Not only that, but there are also an incredibly high number of spam accounts in general, with over half a million suspended every day.

“We suspend over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter. We also lock millions of accounts each week that we suspect may be spam - if they can’t pass human verification challenges (captchas, phone verifications, etc).” Other metrics shared by Agrawal include estimates that “<5% of reported mDAU for the quarter are spam accounts.” Agrawal also touches on how the team “shared an overview of the estimation process with Elon [Musk] a week ago” and that he looks forward to continuing the conversation with him.

Ironically, Elon Musk actually responded to Agrawal’s thread with a poop emoji. Specifically, Musk responded to the part of the thread where Argrawal notes it not being possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs.

“Unfortunately, we don’t believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can’t share). Externally, it’s not even possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs on any given day.”

💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

All in all, it’s nice to get some insight into how Twitter handles spam bots from CEO Parag Agrawal. It’ll be interesting moving forward to see how the topic is touched upon again in the future, and whether Musk will weigh in further.

With that being said, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on Agrawal’s thread, and Musk’s response to it. Let us know in Chatty, and for more on the subject, also be sure to check out our coverage of Elon Musk putting the Twitter (TWTR) deal on hold pending supporting info on bot stats.