Twitter (TWTR) CEO addresses difficulty in measuring spam bots

Elon Musk also replied to the CEO's thread with a poop emoji.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
5

On Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal created a thread on the difficulties in measuring spam bots on the site. The thread opens with Agrawal inviting people to join him in a talk about spam, before digging deeper into things like how it can be difficult to differentiate spam accounts and regular accounts, and how real people can coordinate and work in conjunction with spam bots.

Agrawal then goes on to add context including how battling spam is dynamic given how the goals and tactics of spammers are constantly evolving. Not only that, but there are also an incredibly high number of spam accounts in general, with over half a million suspended every day.

Ironically, Elon Musk actually responded to Agrawal’s thread with a poop emoji. Specifically, Musk responded to the part of the thread where Argrawal notes it not being possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs.

All in all, it’s nice to get some insight into how Twitter handles spam bots from CEO Parag Agrawal. It’ll be interesting moving forward to see how the topic is touched upon again in the future, and whether Musk will weigh in further.

With that being said, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on Agrawal’s thread, and Musk’s response to it. Let us know in Chatty, and for more on the subject, also be sure to check out our coverage of Elon Musk putting the Twitter (TWTR) deal on hold pending supporting info on bot stats.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

