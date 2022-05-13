Remy's Ratatouille Adventure: Trackless tech & bringing the ride to the US We got to speak with leads from Walt Disney Imagineering about bringing the Remy's Ratatouille ride from France to the US, along with its features.

As Disney has improved upon its various theme park attractions throughout the decade, so too has the desire grown to have these amusements at popular locations throughout the world. Such is the case with the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride, which was recently brought over from Disneyland Paris to be showcased in Epcot World Showcase. In addition to checking out the ride also got to speak with Disney Imagineering Senior Producer Matt Beiler about the ride’s trackless technology and how it made its way to the United States.

A big part of the Ratatouille Adventure ride design was the trackless technology. Disney’s Imagineers didn’t want it to jerk and shake with the friction of tracks. It’s supposed to make the rider feel like Remy, the rat. And so, they designed the ride with trackless technology to fully immerse riders in the experience of scurrying around in the Ratatouille universe in addition to all of the other sensory experiences during the ride as a 4D experience.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure was selected from the amusements at Disneyland Paris for the Epcot World Showcase French section of the tour. To that end, Beiler goes into detail about what went into getting the ride from Paris, France over to the United States, as well as the interest in having the Ratatouille Adventure ride as part of the Epcot World Showcase. A big part of the transportation was making sure that the ride stayed true to its original attraction and the Ratatouille film, but also stayed true to the heart of the Epcot World Showcase.

Want more Disney interviews such as this one? Be sure to visit and follow our YouTube channels at Shacknews and GamerHubTV. There, you’ll find plenty of further video reviews, previews, interviews, gameplay, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.