Epic to add Roblox-like Unreal Editor to Fortnite Tim Sweeney has confirmed that Fortnite is getting an Unreal Editor later this year.

Fortnite has seen quite the evolution as a platform over the past five years. A lot of this has been in the game’s turn towards user-generated content, primarily through Creative Mode. This allows players to create their own worlds and experiences for others to enjoy. Now, it looks like Epic Games will look to expand on this concept, as Tim Sweeney has confirmed that an Unreal Editor is coming to Fortnite by the end of the year.

Epic Games CEO was speaking to FastCompany where he discussed other developers being able to bring their own content into Fortnite. It’s here that Sweeney revealed a new Unreal Editor coming to the game later this year.

About half of Fortnite play time by users is now in content created by others, and half is in Epic content. And that’s just the very beginning. Later this year, we’re going to release the Unreal Editor for Fortnite–the full capabilities that you’ve seen [in Unreal Engine] opened up so that anybody can build very high-quality game content and code… and deploy it into Fortnite without having to do a deal with us–it’s open to everybody.

Fortnite Creative Mode already lets players use existing in-game assets to create their own maps and experiences, whether it be a deadly obstacle course, a college campus role-play, or a full recreation of Squid Game, Fortnite creators have done quite a lot with the tools available to them. Adding the Unreal Editor to Fortnite will seemingly open the possibilities up even further, allowing players to bring in original content to Fortnite.

It wasn’t long ago that Epic Games showed off all of the possibilities in Unreal Engine 5. It’ll be fascinating to see what creators can do with the expanded toolset when it becomes available later this year. For more on Fortnite, stick with Shacknews.