Epic to add Roblox-like Unreal Editor to Fortnite

Tim Sweeney has confirmed that Fortnite is getting an Unreal Editor later this year.
Donovan Erskine
Fortnite has seen quite the evolution as a platform over the past five years. A lot of this has been in the game’s turn towards user-generated content, primarily through Creative Mode. This allows players to create their own worlds and experiences for others to enjoy. Now, it looks like Epic Games will look to expand on this concept, as Tim Sweeney has confirmed that an Unreal Editor is coming to Fortnite by the end of the year.

Epic Games CEO was speaking to FastCompany where he discussed other developers being able to bring their own content into Fortnite. It’s here that Sweeney revealed a new Unreal Editor coming to the game later this year.

Fortnite Creative Mode already lets players use existing in-game assets to create their own maps and experiences, whether it be a deadly obstacle course, a college campus role-play, or a full recreation of Squid Game, Fortnite creators have done quite a lot with the tools available to them. Adding the Unreal Editor to Fortnite will seemingly open the possibilities up even further, allowing players to bring in original content to Fortnite.

It wasn’t long ago that Epic Games showed off all of the possibilities in Unreal Engine 5. It’ll be fascinating to see what creators can do with the expanded toolset when it becomes available later this year. For more on Fortnite, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

