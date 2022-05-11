Resolution Games shows Ultimechs' sports mecha style in first gameplay reveal Ultimechs is set to launch on Quest 2 and PC VR platforms sometime in 2022. Steam wishlist is now available.

Resolution Games’ Ultimechs is the latest VR venture from the developer that has dedicated much of its catalog to solo and multiplayer VR experiences. Revealed in late 2021, Ultimechs has promised to bring an interesting sports mecha experience to players and today, we got our first look at how. Resolution Games released the first gameplay trailer for Ultimechs, showing off its ball-scoring, rocket-punching experience.

Resolution Games dropped the latest trailer for Ultimechs on its YouTube channel today, sharing the first look at actual gameplay in the game. With up-to-four-player competitive modes, players will team up and pilot various mechs as they go head-to-head against opposing machines in an effort to knock a ricocheting ball into their opponent’s goal. As players pilot mechs, they’ll have a multitude of weapons and machinery at their disposal, including rocket punches and missile launchers that can affect the trajectory of the ball or knock opponent mechs off kilter. You can see the game in action in the trailer below.

Ultimechs was first announced back in November 2021, though we got little more than a cinematic teaser at the time. Nonetheless, Resolution Games has cultivated knowledge of PVP design in games like gunslinger duel game Blaston and even worked on co-op games in the likes of virtual RPG tabletop game Demeo. Ultimechs looks like a solid blend of action-packed co-op and competitive where understanding your machine and acting on fast reflexes is how players come out on top of a match.

“With Ultimechs, we wanted to make something that was fast, fun, and always better with friends,” said Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm. “Ultimechs is all about those moments that can only happen on a team, like setting up shots for your partner to rack up the points, or guarding the net while your teammate calculates their best offensive move. We’re looking forward to seeing some fierce competitions out there!”

Resolution Games has confirmed that Ultimechs will feature 1v1 and 2v2 competitive gameplay.

Ultimechs is set to arrive sometime in 2022 on the Meta Quest 2 and PC VR. It doesn’t have a concrete date yet, but interested players can wishlist the game on Steam now. Be sure to stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.