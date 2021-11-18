Ultimechs is an upcoming competitive mech VR title from Resolution Games Resolution Games is leaning further into competitive VR with Ultimechs, in which you pilot mechs in a ball-scoring sports arena.

Resolution Games has been leaning into what VR can do in a competitive environment, and it’s leaning even further with the reveal of its next game, Ultimechs. The VR-focused studio showed off its latest game and it will have players piloting mechs in a sports arena to try to score goals on their opponent in fast-paced rocket-punching gameplay.

Resolution Games revealed the first look at Ultimechs in a press release on its website and an accompanying trailer on November 18, 2021. Ultimechs puts players in the cockpit of a large-scale machine. Pitted head-to-head against another mech in a sports arena, players will utilize these futuristic machines to try to score goals on their opponent using unique tools like rocket punches to try to score their goals. Resolution Games only had the reveal and teaser to show right now, but more details will be revealed in the months ahead.

Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm was thrilled to give viewers a look at the next project on his studio’s slate.

“With Ultimechs, we have created an entirely new gameplay mechanic that could only exist in the immersive world of VR,” Palm said in a statement. “Sure, anyone can kick a ball into a net, but only in the world of Ultimechs can you and your mech punch it in by firing a rocket fist and controlling the trajectory as you follow along its path. And that just scratches the surface of Ultimechs. We’ve really stretched the boundaries of what can be done in VR in this game, and we can’t wait to share more details.”

Resolution Games has been pioneering interesting experiences in VR for quite some time, having just come off of the successful launch of virtual tabletop boardgame Demeo, as well as a previous gunslinging PVP venture in Blaston. It will be interesting to see what Resolution has for us next in Ultimechs. Stay tuned for more details, here at Shacknews.