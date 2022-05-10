Beyond-FX CEO on apprenticeship program and creating immersive VFX The company offers an apprenticeship program to help junior artists learn VFX in gaming.

Beyond-FX is a full-service VFX team that focuses on the creation of immersive, interactive visual effects. Adding to this, the Beyond-FX team is comprised of award-winning veteran artists with a history in AAA game development. For example, the team has worked on titles like God Of War, Call of Duty, and Halo to name just a few.

For those interested in getting into the VFX space, or who are curious about Beyond-FX as a whole, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke recently sat down with the company’s CEO and Studio Head, Keith Guerrette. Opening the interview, Greg asks about the program Beyond-FX is offering for aspiring visual effects artists.

“Real-time visual effects artists are needed across the entire industry, it’s the most sought after position from any game developer in the world right now. And there’s no clean educational pathway to pursue it as a career, so what we decided to do when we started brainstorming about the best way to get juniors and thriving artists into our studio, and frankly into our industry, is to challenge ourselves to create a six-week program,” Guerrette explains.



“Inspired artists and recent graduates are able to come into our studio space and work with us, work beside our team, on productions and actually have them build out a project as if they were working for a client or working for an actual game development [company].”

While the program itself sounds like an approachable, hands-on way to learn VFX, some aspiring VFX artists may still have lingering questions about the difficulty of learning VFX as a whole.

On this note, Greg asks about the difficulty in using programs like Inferno and Houdini for example, and how they aren’t inherently user-friendly. Responding to this, Guerrette first touches upon the multitude of tools in the VFX toolbox, before expanding outward on things like artists having subspecialties, and the considerations one needs to take into account when creating visual effects in a game.

“The truth is that no VFX artist knows everything, and so what we see are little subspecialties around people’s areas of interest. So when it comes to teaching, and when it comes to creating junior production artists, what we wanted to do with this apprenticeship is give the base foundation of using the game engine successfully for all the considerations and puzzles and challenges that you need to be a useful production artist, and introduce all of these different subjects and considerations that you can pull with you as potential solutions into every challenge for every task that you’re running into.”

Guerrette then offers an example of two different things one might create, a waterfall versus a magic missile. While those may be unique challenges, the “core fundamentals are still there in both cases” according to Guerrette. The interview then touches on how there are artists from every background working with Beyond-FX, and how this among other things helps when it comes to teaching junior artists.

