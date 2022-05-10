Listen to the Unity Q1 2022 earnings call here Here is how you can listen to the Unity Q1 2022 earnings call.

Unity is the company behind one of the most popular engines in gaming, as the Unity Engine is the foundation that so many memorable experiences were built upon. With that, it’s always interesting to see what the latest business happenings are at the company. We’ll be getting that insight today as Unity will be holding an earnings call for the first financial quarter of the year. Let’s look at how you can listen to the Unity Q1 2022 earnings call.

The Unity Q1 2022 earnings call will take place today, May 10, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Following the conclusion of the call, we’ll be uploading it in its entirety as a video on that channel, allowing you a chance to go back and re-listen or catch it if you weren’t able to watch live.

The earnings call will come not too long after Unity drops its Q1 2022 earnings report. Executives at the company will discuss the information shared in the report, as well as field information from investors during a Q&A segment. It also comes just after markets close for the day. It will be interesting to monitor how the stock performs in after-hours trading during the earnings call.

Most recently, Unity acquired desktop streaming app Parsec back in 2021 for a price of $320 million. Perhaps we’ll get an update on Parsec’s performance during today’s call. Any potential news or announcements made during the call will be shared on Shacknews’ topic page dedicated to Unity.