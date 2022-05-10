Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Listen to the Unity Q1 2022 earnings call here

Here is how you can listen to the Unity Q1 2022 earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Unity is the company behind one of the most popular engines in gaming, as the Unity Engine is the foundation that so many memorable experiences were built upon. With that, it’s always interesting to see what the latest business happenings are at the company. We’ll be getting that insight today as Unity will be holding an earnings call for the first financial quarter of the year. Let’s look at how you can listen to the Unity Q1 2022 earnings call.

Listen to the Unity Q1 2022 earnings call here

unity q1 2022 earnings

The Unity Q1 2022 earnings call will take place today, May 10, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Following the conclusion of the call, we’ll be uploading it in its entirety as a video on that channel, allowing you a chance to go back and re-listen or catch it if you weren’t able to watch live.

The earnings call will come not too long after Unity drops its Q1 2022 earnings report. Executives at the company will discuss the information shared in the report, as well as field information from investors during a Q&A segment. It also comes just after markets close for the day. It will be interesting to monitor how the stock performs in after-hours trading during the earnings call.

Most recently, Unity acquired desktop streaming app Parsec back in 2021 for a price of $320 million. Perhaps we’ll get an update on Parsec’s performance during today’s call. Any potential news or announcements made during the call will be shared on Shacknews’ topic page dedicated to Unity.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola