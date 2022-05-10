Nintendo (NTDOY) Playing cards revenue up 55% from prior year Nintendo's (NTDOY) earnings report for the fiscal year 2022 revealed a large growth in playing card revenue.

Nintendo gave us a detailed look at how it fared financially over the past year in its earnings report for the fiscal year 2022. Although the report primarily highlights the company’s software and hardware sales, there are some non-video game figures in here as well. This includes Nintendo’s (NTDOY) playing card business, which saw its revenue increase 55 percent in year-over-year comparisons.

On page 14 of Nintendo’s (NTDOY) earnings report for the fiscal year 2022 that the company sheds some light on its playing card business. In the second table, in the “Playing cards, etc.” row, we see that Nintendo brought in 1.8 billion Yen in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022. This is a sharp 55 percent increase from what the company’s playing card revenue from the fiscal year 2021. From Hanafuda to themed traditional playing cards, Nintendo has a lot of offerings in that market.

It’s a known fact that long before it would get into the video game business and change the industry forever, Nintendo created playing cards, along with other physical toys and knick knacks. It’s fascinating to see that aspect of the company’s business still seeing success despite all of the evolution it’s gone through over the past century.

Although the playing card revenue is an interesting story to pull from Nintendo’s (NTDOY) earnings report for the fiscal year 2022, there is a lot else going on in there as well, including the fact that the company just posted its largest annual software sales figure to date, and that the Nintendo Switch OLED has shipped 5.8 million units since its launch. For more news in the world of NTDOY, stick with us here on Shacknews.