Nintendo Switch OLED has sold 5.8 million console units since launch The OLED Model appears to have made quite the contribution to overall Switch sales in its short time on shelves.

While it might not have sounded like that much of an upgrade before, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is really amazing for handheld mode. It brings a level of color and clarity to a traveling Switch that’s just amazing. It’s only been on shelves out in the wild since October 2021, but Nintendo just reported it’s already nearly cleared 6 million units sold on its own since launch.

Nintendo reported overall sales of the Switch OLED Model in its 2022 Fiscal Year earnings results posted on Nintendo’s investor relations website on May 10, 2022. In addition to announcing important financial information such as the upcoming plan to buy back about $429 million USD worth of Nintendo stock and implement a 10-for-1 stock split, the company also shared various sales stats. In its hardware section, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model showed quite some impressive numbers. The OLED Model has sold a total of around 5.8 million units, with a good spread of sales throughout key regions worldwide.

With the Nintendo Switch OLED Model only having been out since October 2021, it had an impressive number of unit sales after less than a year out.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model hasn’t even been on the shelves for more than a year and comes fairly late in the Switch’s life cycle. With that in mind, 5.8 million seems like a pretty strong number for the relatively new Switch variant. We were impressed with Switch OLED Model when we reviewed it back in October, so it makes sense to us that it’s sold well and been enjoyed by many for the upgrades it brings to the overall Switch hardware.

With Nintendo having sold 5.8 million units of the Switch OLED Model alone, the overall number of Switch lifetime sales rose to 23.06 million. Even this far into the Switch’s years of life and entertainment, it still seems to be going quite strong. For more Nintendo earnings news and further quarterly financial reporting, stay tuned here at Shacknews.