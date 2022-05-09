Dying Light 2 lead designer discusses the game's delays Dying Light 2 is finally out, but it was a long road getting there, as noted by lead designer Tymon Smektala.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human finally arrived earlier this year after several rounds of delays. Now that it's been in the wild for a few months, it's worth taking a look back and seeing how Techland got to this point. What ultimately led to the game's numerous delays? Video Editor Greg Burke asked lead designer Tymon Smektala about some of the issues that Dying Light 2 had in getting to the finish line.

"Of course there was a pandemic that happened, of course maybe at some points we were a little too optimistic with projecting release dates," Smektala told Shacknews. "But I think the most important reason, which we were open about, is the fact that we created a game which is non-linear, not only in terms of the narrative, but also in terms of how the environment, how the city, how the level itself, how the world itself can look. I think this kind of surprised us how difficult it makes the work of QA guys, of testers, of us fixing those bugs when you have an open world, which is constantly changing, which has so many different states. That was definitely the biggest challenge and I think that's the reason why we had to delay the game."

Dying Light 2 suffered a multitude of delays over the course of its long development. When it finally released, it still had a slew of technical problems, which is partially what led to it receiving a 7 here at Shacknews. Bug fixes have been coming in over time, as Techland continues to support the game through post-launch content.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.