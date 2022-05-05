ShackStream: Big Team Building in Rocket League - Episode 16 Join us as the Shack Staff gets together for another round of Big Team Building, this week hitting pitch of Rocket League!

With another fine Thursday comes another fun episode of Big Team Building featuring various members of the Shack Staff as we play some of our favorite games! We do love us some Halo, but it’s taking another week on the backburner and will likely be back next week. In the meantime, this week, we're headed to rocket-powered pitch of Rocket League! Join us, won’t you?

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Rocket League - Episode 16

Today’s episode of Big Team Building will be going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You can also tune into the livestream just above. Our usual host, Sam Chandler is on some much-deserved vacation, so Halo is on vacation with him for Big Team Building. That said, Rocket League is a regular favorite here at Shacknews and we’re going to be teaming up to take on some teams online.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStreams such as Big Team Building. Your engagement and interaction with our livestreams helps push us to always strive to make them better. If, by chance, you want to help support our ShackStreams further, you can do so by following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Every little bit helps us to keep these streams going strong as we aim to bring the best gaming livestreams to you.

You can also do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. That way, you can link that account to your Twitch account to net a free Twitch subscription for your use each month. If you want somewhere to throw Jeff Bezos’ money, the Shacknews Twitch channel just might be the winning play.

The fields of Rocket League are calling and the Shack Staff are answering this week. Join us as the latest episode of Big Team Building goes live shortly.