Dying Light Enhanced Edition upgrade unlocked for free for all base game owners If for some reason you didn't have the upgrade, Techland has made it free to download, as long as you have the base version of Dying Light.

Dying Light has been out for a long time and Techland taken that time to continue to improve upon the zombie parkour action-adventure that people loved with new content and improvements. If for some reason, players have been sticking with the base version of the game, Techland had a special surprise for those players today. The publisher has unlocked Dying Light’s Enhanced Edition upgrade for all owners of the game for free, meaning you can download all of the content included in the Enhanced Edition now.

Techland announced this generous move via the Dying Light Twitter on May 5, 2022. According to the post, the upgrade from pretty much any version of Dying Light to the Enhanced Edition has been made available to download for free. That includes the massive expansion The Following, as well as a number of further DLCs that have been available over the course of the game’s availability. There’s no mention of platform restrictions either. If you have the base game, you can access the Enhanced Edition content from in-game menus and download from there.

Even The Following expansion to Dying Light makes an upgrade to the Enhanced Edition worth it if you haven't picked it up for some reason yet, especially for free.

While the original Dying Light has been out for quite a while, this is still a pretty generous offer. The Following expansion alone adds a ton of content to Dying Light to the point where it’s almost another full game added onto the original adventure. On top of that, the other DLC that has come out being added to the package is just cherries on top. A lot has happened since we first reviewed Dying Light, not the least of which was Dying Light 2 coming out and getting improvements like New Game + to spice up the sequel.

Even so, if you’re still faithful to the original Techland adventure but didn’t jump on the added content this far, it looks like your patience paid off. Dying Light Enhanced Edition is available for all owners of the base game for free now.