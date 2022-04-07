New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dying Light 2 to get New Game+ mode

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set to get a major patch at the end of April 2022 that will bring a New Game+ mode for players to re-explore the city.
Techland’s Dying Light 2: Stay Human wasn’t by any means the most polished open-world zombie parkour adventure, but the devs have been working on sprucing it up and bringing more to the game since its launch. That includes often asked-for features. For instance, in an upcoming update, Dying Light 2 will finally get a New Game+ mode, and that update will arrive with a slew of further multiplayer and single-player fixes at the end of April 2022.

Techland announced the upcoming update and the inclusion of New Game+ for Dying Light 2 via the game’s Twitter on April 7, 2022. According to the tweet, Dying Light 2 is set to get a major update at the end of the month that will include fixes, balancing, and tweaks for single-player and multiplayer gameplay. More notable, though, is the fact that the update will include a New Game+. Through this mode, players will be able to re-explore the game with all of their armor, equipment, and weapons intact.

New Game+ kind of feels like a no-brainer for Dying Light 2. After all, the game’s story swerves drastically based on decisions you make that affect the control of various factions you engage with throughout the game. It's one of the better parts of our otherwise mixed Shacknews review. In that way, there are no doubt players who stuck it out through the journey who wanted to see what would happen if they made a choice in a different direction, but didn’t want to start the game from complete scratch with no gear. New Game+ will allow you to play single-player or multiplayer with all of the gear you left off with in the previous run.

While we now know that New Game+ is coming to Dying Light 2, we still don’t know exactly when that update will launch. Stay tuned for more details and patch notes when the game’s latest update arrives later this April.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

