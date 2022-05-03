ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 186 Tonight on the program, we look to finish our Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD playthrough.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're continuing and hopefully concluding our Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD playthrough. During the last episode, we made our way through the Wind Temple and defeated the boss at the end. That being said, the boss fight in the Wind Temple might be my favorite in the game with just how cool the boss looks.

All we have to do now is one of the most tedious things Wind Waker has to offer, scouring the seas for the pieces of the Triforce. At least in the HD remake, they modified the sailing aspect of the game where you could go faster than normal if you buy the better sail for your ship from the auction house. Luckily, we have that sail and we're going to need it as it's going to take a little time locating the remaining pieces of Triforce. Sail on by at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT to see if we can actually find all the Triforce pieces and take Ganon down for good!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

