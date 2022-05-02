Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of May 2, 2022 Take a look at what's coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

It's gonna be MAY. Well, it already is May, actually. As we kick off the new month, we look to deliver our regular slate of live streaming programming, which you can find more details on below.

You can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. Introduce yourself to our host and enjoy the community!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Big Team Building - Staff Halo livestream Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Retail Therapy Episode 6 Saturday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Thank you for being interested in what's going on with the Shacknews Twitch channel this week! If you want to show us some extra support, consider subscribing to our channel. Amazon Prime subscribers can do so at no additional cost via Prime Gaming.

To see our massive libraries of video content, check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.