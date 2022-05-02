Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 130

Bryan and Rodney join forces to provide in depth esports discussion with an extra helping of Sauce Talk.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Good Monday, esports fans, the time has come to reflect on the previous week of competitive gaming on our very own Twitch talk show, Wide World of Electronic Sports. In each episode, hosts Bryan Lefler and Rodney Conyers Jr. come together to dish about all things esports and some off-topic food chat.

On today’s episode, the crew will get it started with some competitive Halo talk before getting into the weekend’s professional and collegiate Smash Bros. scene. Also coming up is a bit of FaZe clan chatter, big moves for Valorant events, Team Liquid scouting and much more. As always expect tons of discussion followed by a smattering of food news during Sauce Talk.

The show begins at 6:15 p.m. ET (3:15 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!

Shows like the Wide World of Electronic Sports are made possible by support from viewers like you. We appreciate your support in our efforts and your willingness to invest your valuable free time with our programming. If you would like to support us further, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel. Those with Amazon Prime memberships can link their accounts with Twitch and receive a bonus Twitch subscription to give out each month. If you enjoy our shows and personalities, tossing us that Prime subscription would be greatly appreciated.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

