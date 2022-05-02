ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 185 Tonight on the program, I'm playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time!

Tonight is the triumphant return of the Stevetendo show to the Shacknews Twitch channel. For those who were unaware, I went to PAX East last week and was suffering through allergies during the show. That being said, I wasn't 100 percent after returning home and needed an extra week off from livestreaming.

Tonight, I'm playing one of my favorite Super Nintendo games, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. I will also be talking about one of the best games I played at PAX, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, which felt like a spiritual successor to Turtles in Time. I needed a little help getting to play Shredder's Revenge at PAX East but it was totally worth the effort to play. Swing by the show at 6p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT to see me play one of the best TMNT game as well as hear my thoughts on one of the better, upcoming games for this year!

Coming up on the show is the continuation of our Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Wind Waker HD playthroughts.

