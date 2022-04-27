Pokemon Unite premium subscription reportedly coming soon New ways to spend money are coming to Pokemon Unite.

One of the big complaints about Pokemon Unite to this point has been that it sure does feel like a free-to-play game, in the sense that it's a title that aches to nickel and dime its players. Those who feel that way are not going to enjoy the news coming out on Wednesday. The Pokemon Company and developer TiMi Studio now look to be adding a premium in-game subscription service to the Pokemon MOBA called the Unite Membership.

The report comes from Dot Esports. For an estimated $8.99 USD per month, the Unite Membership will offer exclusive rewards that include a unique monthly Holowear and other unspecified bonuses. Players will also gain access to trial periods for certain items, as well as an extra 40 Aeos Gems per day.

There isn't much else to go on for the moment. North American channels have yet to pick up this story, so don't necessarily expect to see this anytime soon. TiMi has also yet to announce launch details in Japan. The only known detail is that early adopters can pick up a Trainer Fashion set revolving around Hoopa.

It should, however, be noted that this news may not necessarily go over well with the Unite fanbase. Conversations in circles like Reddit pointed out the "pay to win" nature of the game early in its life cycle. We even pointed it out in our original review. The game's developers have since aimed to adjust its economy and reward structure and while it's certainly better than it used to be, concerns remain in place.

Will the Unite Membership have a negative effect on Pokemon Unite? That remains to be seen. We'll continue watching this story at Shacknews, so keep it here for the latest updates.