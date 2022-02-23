New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Pokemon Unite celebrates Pokemon Day with Hoopa

The legendary Hoopa is the latest to join the Pokemon Unite roster as part of the game's Pokemon Day celebration.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

With Pokemon Day around the corner, it was a certainty that Pokemon Unite would celebrate in one form or another. What better way to celebrate than with a new playable character and an unexpected one, at that. Late Wednesday evening, players learned that the legendary Hoopa would join the Pokemon Unite roster as part of what appears to be an extensive celebration of Pokemon Day.

Hoopa enters as a Ranged Supporter and, just like in the main Pokemon titles, operates as one of two forms. It starts out each game as Hoopa Confined, which operates with a basic attack that gets boosted every third strike, Astonish at Lv. 1, and Confusion at Lv. 3. Hoopa's Magician ability can create a hole underneath a Berry in the opposing team's territory and transport it directly to the allied team.

Hoopa will become Hoopa Unbound when using its Unite Move, Rings Unbound. Rings Unbound will increase Hoopa's maximum HP, while also creating rings that allow allies to teleport across the map. Just be aware that allies can only warp one time. Hoopa Unbound will have access to the Hyperspace Fury move, which deals a barrage of punches, and the Psybeam move, which blasts foes in Hoopa's line of sight while also making it briefly immune to attacks. That sounds really powerful, but there's a major catch. Hoopa Unbound cannot score goals or use its Magician ability, so teammates will have to pull their weight.

Pokemon Day lands on Sunday, February 27, but Pokemon Unite has more than just Hoopa to celebrate the occasion. From Thursday, February 24 through Monday, April 11, players can take part in full-fury battles every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. These are basically extremely streamlined sessions that feature shorter cooldowns, shorter recovery times, increased Aeos payouts for KOs, and more. On top of that, all Pokemon will be available to play in casual battles. You can learn more about full-fury battles over on the Pokemon Unite website.

Hoopa is available in Pokemon Unite starting today. For more on the Pokemon MOBA that's shaking up the genre, keep an eye on the Pokemon Unite topic page here at Shacknews.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola