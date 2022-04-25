ShackStream: Warpips have the power on this week's Indie-licious On this week's episode of Indie-licious, we engage in the pocket-sized strategic combat of Warpips.

War. War never changes. Wait, no. This isn’t Fallout. And this war is substantially more chipper than that one. On this week’s episode of Indie-licious, we get into pocket-sized battles and bust out the war machine macros as we play Warpips!

Warpips comes to us from the developers at Skirmish Mode Games. Published by Daedalic Entertainment and released on April 21, 2022 on PC via Steam, Warpips is described as a “tug-of-war strategy game” that’s easy to learn but difficult to master. Players will engage in randomized battles and figure out how to utilize various compositions of units to overcome enemy armies and wipe them out. The game features tight combat, an unlockable tech tree, and fast-paced battles that only take up bite-sized bits of time.

Join us as we engage in the bite-sized warfare of Warpips on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

War changes frequently in Warpips as you figure out what units work best, and we’re going to figure out the winning war machine on today’s episode of Indie-licious. Tune in as we go live shortly!