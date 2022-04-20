Watch the Gearbox PAX East 2022 Main Theater Show here Join us for a special PAX East 2022 livestream of the Gearbox Main Theater Show.

Gearbox is hosting its own show this year at PAX East 2022. Officially called the Gearbox Main Theater Show, this event will celebrate all things Gearbox and may even include announcements and reveals! To ensure you don’t miss a second of the action, you can watch the livestream right below.

Gearbox Main Theater Show livestream – PAX East 2022

The Gearbox Main Theater Show livestream for PAX East 2022 is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET on April 21, 2022. The event will look to celebrate the Borderlands franchise, which, if we had to guess, will likely focus on the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You can watch the fun below or head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Gearbox announced its Main Theater Show in a tweet on April 20, 2022. The tweet, seen below, mentions that the presentation will also have a “bunch of cool stuff” from Gearbox’s other family of titles too.

See you tomorrow at 2:30pm ET /11:30 am PT for the #PAXEast Gearbox Main Theater Show! 📽️



On top of of our celebration of the Borderlands franchise, we also have a bunch of cool stuff to show off from all across the Gearbox family of titles.



Pull up a seat! #GearboxAtPAX pic.twitter.com/20nHJyY6nV — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) April 20, 2022

There’s not a whole lot to go on, so we could be about to see any number of announcements. Gearbox is publishing Homeworld 3 this year and has previously published 2020’s Godfall and Risk of Rain 2. But, could this be the occasion that we see or hear more about Project 1v1, which has been in development since at least 2017? Randy Pitchford confirmed development is still on going, so now could be the time for a proper reveal.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has just released, so we could see Gearbox celebrating the launch at its Main Theate Show.

No matter what gets announced at the Gearbox PAX East 2022 Main Theater Show, you can be sure we’ll be covering it here at Shacknews. Keep your mouse trained on our PAX East page for more news from the show.