Wu-Tang Clan brings Wu Wear to the Fortnite Item Shop The Wu-Tang Clan is the latest real-world crossover with Fortnite.

Fortnite has a rich history of collaborations across other works of fiction as well as real-world celebrities. Its musical offerings is about to get a shot of Hip-Hop flavoring as Epic Games has announced a partnership with Wu-Tang Clan to bring some special Wu Wear cosmetics to the Fortnite Item Shop. In addition, the collaboration will also see real life merchandise themed around the musical group and video game.

We got our first look at Fortnite’s Wu-Tang Clan content with Epic Games’ announcement this morning. The collaboration brings several in-game cosmetic items to Fortnite, including the Throwback BG and B.R.I.T.E. Outfits. Both Outfits feature branded Wu-Tang gear and have selectable styles that can either add or remove a hat.

There is also the Wu-Tang Hands Emoticon, Wu Boom Box Spray, Wu-Tang Style Loading Screen, and a Wu-Tang Banner. While the Outfits can be purchased individually, the additional items can only be acquired by buying the Wu Wear Bundle. Both the Back Bling and Pickaxe are reactive to music. The Wu-Tang Clan items will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop when it refreshes on April 23.

"Fortnite has been in my household for years. It's been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve, while becoming the go to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational 'drip' of swag and cool. If what you say is true, Fortnite and Wutang could be Fortangerous,” said Wu-Tang Clan member RZA.

Epic Games and Wu-Tang Clan have also partnered to create some real-world merchandise based on the clothes worn by the in-game Outfits. This is similar to what we saw the publisher do with Balenciaga last year.

Wu-Tang Clan is just the latest in a long line of real-world collaborations with the hit battle royale game. For the latest Fortnite news, Shacknews is your place.