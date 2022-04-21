New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Wu-Tang Clan brings Wu Wear to the Fortnite Item Shop

The Wu-Tang Clan is the latest real-world crossover with Fortnite.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Fortnite has a rich history of collaborations across other works of fiction as well as real-world celebrities. Its musical offerings is about to get a shot of Hip-Hop flavoring as Epic Games has announced a partnership with Wu-Tang Clan to bring some special Wu Wear cosmetics to the Fortnite Item Shop. In addition, the collaboration will also see real life merchandise themed around the musical group and video game.

We got our first look at Fortnite’s Wu-Tang Clan content with Epic Games’ announcement this morning. The collaboration brings several in-game cosmetic items to Fortnite, including the Throwback BG and B.R.I.T.E. Outfits. Both Outfits feature branded Wu-Tang gear and have selectable styles that can either add or remove a hat.

wu-tang clan fortnite skins

There is also the Wu-Tang Hands Emoticon, Wu Boom Box Spray, Wu-Tang Style Loading Screen, and a Wu-Tang Banner. While the Outfits can be purchased individually, the additional items can only be acquired by buying the Wu Wear Bundle. Both the Back Bling and Pickaxe are reactive to music. The Wu-Tang Clan items will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop when it refreshes on April 23.

"Fortnite has been in my household for years. It's been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve, while becoming the go to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational 'drip' of swag and cool. If what you say is true, Fortnite and Wutang could be Fortangerous,” said Wu-Tang Clan member RZA.

Epic Games and Wu-Tang Clan have also partnered to create some real-world merchandise based on the clothes worn by the in-game Outfits. This is similar to what we saw the publisher do with Balenciaga last year.

Wu-Tang Clan is just the latest in a long line of real-world collaborations with the hit battle royale game. For the latest Fortnite news, Shacknews is your place.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola