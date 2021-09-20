Epic Games and Balenciaga team up to bring designer wear to Fortnite New Balencia outfits and cosmetics are hitting digital shelves in Fortnite.

Fortnite has already collaborated with the biggest comic book properties, film franchises, and celebrities on the planet, and will now look to add designer fashion to its arsenal. Epic Games has revealed a partnership with Balenciaga, which will bring high fashion to the battle royale game in the form of some new cosmetic items.

Epic Games announced its collaboration with Balenciaga in a post to the Fortnite website. Unchained Ramirez, Shady Doggo, Fashion Banshee, and Game Knight are the four new outfits inspired by designs from the fashion brand. That’s not all, either. The new outfits are also accompanied by some stylish new Back Blings. Logo Lugger, Skate Pocket Duffle, Everyday Sleekpack, and Camo Carrier will also be featured alongside the aforementioned outfits.

Balenciaga’s signature sneakers will also be making their way to Fortnite in the form of the Speed Sneaker Pickaxe, which comes with five selectable styles. The Parasail Purse Glider is a part of the set as well and will let players show their style as they drop into the map. Bring the entire look together with the Signature Look Wrap which features the Midnight and 24k styles.

Players will be able to find Shady Doggo on the map and complete some new quests, which will reward them with some exclusive Balenciaga sprays to use in-game. The crossover between Fortnite and Balenciaga doesn’t stop here, as the hoodie worn by Shady Doggo is actually identical to a real hoodie that’s a part of the Fortnite collection on Balenciaga’s website.

The new Balenciaga outfits and items will be available when the Fortnite Item Shop refreshes tonight at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It hasn’t been confirmed how much the new cosmetics will cost, but it’s likely that they’ll be much less expensive than the brand’s real-world offerings. For more on Fortnite’s latest events and collaborations, stick with us right here on Shacknews.