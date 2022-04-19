Watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase April 2022 livestream here Meta is set to show off a full slate of games coming to the Quest 2 VR platform in the near future. Be sure to check it all out here.

With the Quest 2 out in the wild, Meta (formerly Facebook) still has one of the most accessible VR platforms around. It also has plenty of games and apps to share on the platform, which is why this week marks the return of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. The second year in a row for this particular event, Meta will be showing off a series of gaming announcements and reveals for the Quest 2. Want to know the details on where and when you can check out the event? We’ve got it all right here.

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase April 2022 livestream event is set to take place at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. It will be viewable on the Meta Quest pages and channels on Facebook, YouTube, the Horizon Venues app, and Twitch, the last of which you can watch live just above. The livestream showcase is set to last around 26 minutes long. During that time we’ll get first looks as gameplay videos, reveals, release dates, and more details on the latest upcoming Meta Quest 2 games.

Back in 2021, we got to see this presentation under the name of the Oculus Gaming Showcase. During said showcase, Meta showed off new details for the likes of I Expect You To Die 2, The Climb 2, Resident Evil 4 VR, and much more. The Oculus brand name may have been retired for Meta, but the Quest 2 is still kicking around with a solid library of VR apps and games.

Meta may have dropped the Oculus branding, but the Quest 2 is still one of the most popular standalone headsets around with plenty of new games coming to its already solid library.

With this year’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase event, we expect to see plenty of fun new VR gaming reveals. Stay tuned here at Shacknews to catch all the announcements as they go live on the latest showcase event.