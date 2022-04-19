World of Warcraft Classic gets the Wrath of the Lich King expansion this year WoW Classic players will finally be making their way back to what is widely considered to be the game's best expansion later in 2022.

Throughout much of the long life of World of Warcraft, Wrath of the Lich King has been largely considered to be the best era of the game ever. It saw the return of the traitorous Arthas Menethil as the deadly Lich King, as well as the introduction of the special Death Knight class, a first in the series. World of Warcraft Classic turned back the clock to take the popular MMORPG back to the beginning and now it’s about to reach that iconic era as WoW Classic gets the Wrath of the Lich King expansion later this year.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed WoW Classic’s upcoming arrival in Wrath of the Lich King during the World of Warcraft Expansion reveal event on April 19, 2022. In addition to showing off the new Dragonflight expansion which will break dragon and dragon-themed playable characters, mounts, and gear, Blizzard also showed off a new cinematic trailer for World of Warcraft Classic that revealed that the Wrath of the Lich King expansion will be arriving sometime in 2022.

Wrath of the Lich King first launched for World of Warcraft back in 2008. It’s considered by many to be the high point of the MMORPG, bringing together awesome elements in terms of continuing story, battles, player abilities, gear, new classes, and so much more. World of Warcraft has arguably had solid wins before and after Wrath of the Lich King, but this was when the game hit its peak for a lot of players. With this era of the game arriving again in WoW Classic, it will definitely be an update to keep an eye on for fans of the game.

We don’t have a definitive date for Wrath of the Lich King in World of Warcraft Classic yet outside of the 2022 window, so stay tuned for further updates and details as they become available.