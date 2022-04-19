Watch the World of Warcraft expansion reveal livestream here Where does World of Warcraft go following the cataclysmic events of Shadowlands: Eternity's End? Blizzard is about to unveil the next chapter for Azeroth.

After an eventful Shadowlands expansion, the time has finally arrived for World of Warcraft to explore Azeroth's next chapter. While there is no traditional BlizzCon event this year (or for the foreseeable future, but that's another story), Blizzard still has tales to tell and is taking today to unveil the next step for the publisher's long-running MMORPG.

Blizzard Entertainment will stream the World of Warcraft expansion reveal on the game's Twitch and YouTube channels on Tuesday, April 19 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. If you'd rather check out our own take on the reveal, Video Editor and WoW superfan Greg Burke will be reacting live on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Blizzard has not confirmed how long the stream will last but has noted that further information about the new expansion can be found on the World of Warcraft website.

Shadowlands: Eternity's End leads straight into this new mystery expansion

When we last left World of Warcraft, players were diving into the Shadowlands: Eternity's End update. This took brave users into the unexplored land of Zereth Mortis in an effort to stop the mad Jailer from threatening the very fabric of reality itself. Shadowlands changed up the status quo for many favorite World of Warcraft characters, leaving a lot of question marks heading into Tuesday's reveal.

If you want to learn more about what's being revealed today, Greg Burke will be speaking to members of the World of Warcraft team in the weeks ahead, so be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels to find those as they go live. The rest of the Shacknews staff will also be watching today's World of Warcraft expansion reveal, so keep it here for the latest news and updates.