Watch the World of Warcraft expansion reveal livestream here

Where does World of Warcraft go following the cataclysmic events of Shadowlands: Eternity's End? Blizzard is about to unveil the next chapter for Azeroth.
38

After an eventful Shadowlands expansion, the time has finally arrived for World of Warcraft to explore Azeroth's next chapter. While there is no traditional BlizzCon event this year (or for the foreseeable future, but that's another story), Blizzard still has tales to tell and is taking today to unveil the next step for the publisher's long-running MMORPG.

Blizzard Entertainment will stream the World of Warcraft expansion reveal on the game's Twitch and YouTube channels on Tuesday, April 19 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. If you'd rather check out our own take on the reveal, Video Editor and WoW superfan Greg Burke will be reacting live on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Blizzard has not confirmed how long the stream will last but has noted that further information about the new expansion can be found on the World of Warcraft website.

Shadowlands: Eternity's End leads straight into this new mystery expansion

When we last left World of Warcraft, players were diving into the Shadowlands: Eternity's End update. This took brave users into the unexplored land of Zereth Mortis in an effort to stop the mad Jailer from threatening the very fabric of reality itself. Shadowlands changed up the status quo for many favorite World of Warcraft characters, leaving a lot of question marks heading into Tuesday's reveal.

If you want to learn more about what's being revealed today, Greg Burke will be speaking to members of the World of Warcraft team in the weeks ahead, so be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels to find those as they go live. The rest of the Shacknews staff will also be watching today's World of Warcraft expansion reveal, so keep it here for the latest news and updates.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 19, 2022 1:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Watch the World of Warcraft expansion reveal livestream here

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 5:28 AM

      Here's my prediction:

      "We thought our world was safe..."

      [storm clouds]

      "We thought we thought darkness and peril were once more kept at bay..."

      [more clouds, some lightning]

      "We thought we could rebuild anew and strengthen the bonds forged in the [location of last expansion]..."

      [cloud whirling intensifies, dragon roar in the distance]

      "We were wrong."

      [orchestral music builds, clouds keep whirling, dragon shaped shadows zoom around]

      [clouds part as dragon charges at camera, breathes fire that fills the screen]

      [fire dissipates to reveal logo]

      [INCEPTION BUUUUAAAAAAUUUUUM]

      WORLD OF WARCRAFT: DRAGONS ARE BAD NOW

      FEATURING:
      - 4 new claustrophobically designed quest hubs world zones
      - 6 more dungeons to mindlessly grind through
      - Choose your dragon allegiance for special story cues and powers that ultimately serve no purpose
      - Collector's Edition includes exclusive pet
      - Platinum Collector's Edition includes exclusive pet with a streak of color along the side

      • kelerian legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 19, 2022 8:40 AM

        You stole their expansion_generator.exe ?

    • jwnin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 6:57 AM

      Predictions
      * Cross Faction Guilds (completion of the cross faction groups in 9.2.5)
      * Covenants will be reskinned to match each of the Dragonflights. Player power will be removed from the dragon covenants. Can't freely swap dragon covenants until 10.1.
      * Artifact Power Azerite Power Anima Power Aspect Power returns.
      * 3 new disconnected zones, 2 revamped existing zones.
      * No truly new races, maybe allied races.
      * Cosmetic modifier to existing classes, but no new classes.
      * New big bad evil that we've never heard of before unless it's nozdormu.
      * Anduin & Sylvanas will sit this expansion out.

      All told, nothing that will bring people back en masse.

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 19, 2022 8:43 AM

        I think they are going to steal from Hearthstone Liches/newly freed Scourge now that the Lich King no longer exist are going to steal Galakrond's remains and resurrect him. Galakrond will end up being too powerful and the Dragon Aspects will need to ally with mortal races to stop him

        • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 19, 2022 8:56 AM

          Either that or they are going to pull from Christie Golden's Thrall book https://wowpedia.fandom.com/wiki/Thrall:_Twilight_of_the_Aspects and it will be Chromatus

        • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 9:37 AM

          Was the Lich King finally killed? I haven't played WoW in a very long time (or Hearthstone for that matter)

          • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 19, 2022 10:21 AM

            In Shadowlands Sylvanas broke the crown. And instead of remaking it they reforged it in to something else. So yeah Shadowlands ends and there isn't a Lich King. And in 9.2.5 there is some dialogue about the Scourge breaking apart and the more powerful Scourge becoming like warlords. Bolvar is still around but he is just a regular death knight now and not the lich king.

    • wurt legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 7:00 AM

      There will probably be guild and player housing. I’ll probably check it out.

    • DirkSpanners legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 7:24 AM

      Sums up the last couple times I've gone back https://i.imgur.com/DBZgvNs.jpeg

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 19, 2022 7:59 AM

      The expansion created during covid .... Curious if they were able to keep their deadlines when everyone else had to delay theirs.

      • jwnin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 8:38 AM

        They definitely gutted at least one patch due to covid for Shadowlands; hopefully that allowed them to recoup time for 10.0.

      • nem00 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 19, 2022 8:38 AM

        It's probably easier to meet deadlines when you're not being constantly distracted by panty raids.

      • shackwack legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 8:43 AM

        on top of all the terrible internal stuff going on, yikes....I would be shocked

    • pixelat3d legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 8:47 AM

      it's because you're chasing the experience and not the game. The experience was very much a time/place thing that can't be recreated.

      • pixelat3d legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 8:49 AM

        whoop, misreply. That was meant for Spanners

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 9:02 AM

        I had fun with pals in the first tier of Shadowlands. More recently in TBC Classic though, all the way through so far. Still love it.

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 9:01 AM

      Holy aspect ratio shifts.

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 9:14 AM

      I'm down for a not grimdark expansion. Kinda dig this.

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 10:06 AM

        Yeah same. No borrowed power bullshit, no big cosmic mega baddie (yet) or horde vs alliance, very Azeroth based again.

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 9:18 AM

      UI overhaul? ElvUI cries out in fear.

      • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 9:22 AM

        The basic UI is just so utterly insufficient for the modern game, particularly if you PvP. But that said, I can’t see blizzard doing enough revamp to prevent high-end players from continuing to use essentially all the adding they use now. They could certainly make it so that new players are less crippled.

        • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 9:24 AM

          Given even just the brief momentary screenshot they showed it's looking like they're just making ElvUI the standard view.

          Honestly, they should just straight out steal the FFXIV UI customization and people that get overwhelmed just use these presets.

          • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 19, 2022 2:47 PM

            I actually thought ElvUI was uncomfortably comprehensive, but I can see how something like it as a first class citizen could be nice to have.

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 9:19 AM

      lol professors and the UI... they're going full FFXIV.

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 9:31 AM

      Tustkarr are back? I'm in.

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 10:04 AM

        Haha, I had the same reaction, where the fuck mah Tuskarr allied race at?

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 19, 2022 9:51 AM

      As someone that has no intention going back, it seems cool with a new class and talent tree. But I just can't play these games anymore and commit all this time to it.

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 10:00 AM

      Finally making professions a viable part of the game again. After two expansions.

      • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 10:01 AM

        They claim this about every expansion.

        • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 10:01 AM

          What they're showing is a lot better than what's been done so far.

          • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 19, 2022 10:04 AM

            Yeah, much better than just watching progress bars until you hit max crafting level. Interesting that there's more specialisation, and work orders are a good idea.

            The only downside I can see is it's a bit like warforging where people will just want the best items and they're a bitch to get.

      • code-e255 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 19, 2022 10:08 AM

        I just hope that top-end gear won't be crafted.

        Currently, legendary items are crafted and it requires millions of gold to learn to craft them. As a result, only very few wealthy players are able to learn to craft those items, so they have a monopoly and rip other players off. I wonder how Blizzard plans to balance this in the next expansion.

        • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 10:18 AM

          Not me, I hope it's only crafted and can't be found otherwise. Crafting is one of my favourite aspects of the game and I have no problem spending an hour tracking down mats and flooding the market.

    • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 10:09 AM

      That cinematic was boring and bland as shit by Blizzard standards, but I'm down to try the expansion itself. Nothing mind blowing, but nothing terrible either yet (goodbye rental power systems). Separate talent trees for your class and spec is a nice change, dragon flight sounds more fun and physics-based than the current flying mounts... most important to me is the dungeons and raids though which tend to be consistently good or great these days.

      Dragonboi new race/class is kinda meh and predictable, but it could be fun to try out with the charged abilities. At least it's another healer instead of a tank.

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 10:18 AM

        If they had let that stonechad shatter I wouldn't have even bought the expansion.

        • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 10:19 AM

          Come on, that would have been amazing schadenfreude. *SMAAAASH* *womp womp*

      • Unleashed legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 19, 2022 10:27 AM

        felt like that trailer is indicative of a talent exodus from the cinematic team

        • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 10:51 AM

          Could be, I sadly don't remember anything remotely amazing from them since Starcraft 2. :(

        • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 19, 2022 11:33 AM

          Shadowlands only had 1 full cinematic. Where Battle For Azeroth had 5. I think the issue is that the cinematics team is mostly engaged in making cinematics for both Overwatch 2, and Diablo 4.

          Although while I felt the cinematic was kind of boring I didn't notice a big drop in quality compared to their other cinematics.
          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1m7eB0Hxqf8&list=PLY0KbDiiFYeMUnqOjbB-iz0pkQIdjNjsb

        • jwnin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 12:51 PM

          It was like a movie that was beautifully shot but had no plot.

    • g0nk legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 10:30 AM

      As someone with a love/hate WoW relationship, would it be worth it to "start fresh" in WoW nowadays? I'm a solo player, and typically like grinding levels and stuff like archeology in the past. Soloing dungeons as a OP solo pally etc.. I never did get the Shadowlands expansion though.

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 10:34 AM

        I do a month or two at the beginning and end of each expansion.

        I have fun doing the same kind of things you're doing and, except for gathering which is just DUMB in Shadowlands, now seems to be a good time to play it. They've removed a lot (all) of the gates for leveling and I just did a 1-60 solo just fine.

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 10:34 AM

      Here is the World of Warcraft Dragonflight expansion video trailer and show case that is still burning hot right of the press:

      Video: "World of Warcraft Expansion Reveal" -> Dragonflight : https://youtu.be/c3nPloFgHkM?t=997

      Cool, personally I am really wondering when they are going to make/start making World of Warcraft 2!!!!?????????????????????

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 10:48 AM

        personally I am really wondering when they are going to make/start making World of Warcraft 2!!!!?????????????????????

        What?

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 11:55 AM

          Why are you confused? Do you want to still be playing the same engine, animation, placeables, assests, textures, particle FX, lighting, gameplay, etc etc etc in another 10 years?

          The game has aged and if your a fan how can you not want a new game with more gameplay, better gamepaly, a new game engine, more depth, Elden Ring style world, modern graphics, next gen animation, in engine crazy cinematics, better NPC branches, next gen NPC behavior, etc etc etc etc?

          • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 19, 2022 1:18 PM

            Not everything needs a sequel. They've upgraded the engine, models, animations, gameplay systems etc. steadily over each expansion release and will continue to do so rather than the huge expense and risk of the fresh start you described. Not everything is improved by throwing cutting edge technology at every part of it.

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 10:51 AM

        No need for it. Just update the engine ala cataclysm.

        I would expect that will be the end of this expansion.

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 11:58 AM

          It would be insane if they did a Diablo II Resurrected type engine/game update and re do all the assets, lighting, animation, etc etc etc. I know that would be a massive job but that is a dream of many of my old Wow friends I used to play with and my self.

          Yeah will see, I just fear they really can't push much more out of the current engine unless they Diablo II Resurrected it.

      • action wombmate legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 10:53 AM

        I don't think there's ever going to be a WoW 2. For one, they already sorta did "WoW 2" when they revamped the entire game with the Cataclysm expansion in 2010, but I also think the market for MMO's is so vastly different now than it was in 2004 that I just can't see them trying to make a 2nd game in this genre. At least, if they did make a 2nd game, I suspect it would be significantly different than WoW is.

        • kelerian legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 19, 2022 10:54 AM

          Seems that way. They'd just really be competing with themselves.

        • pixelat3d legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 12:12 PM

          I mean that’s what overwatch started ad. They couldn’t do it. It will be a very long time until they try again.

          I think the sheer amount of content in WoW makes a WoW 2 more likely than another complete revamp. I think we will continue to see engine upgrades, but it’s not going to get massively different. If anything they’re probably waiting for mobile platforms to catch up to wow rather than pushing WoW too much further graphically

          • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 19, 2022 12:36 PM

            This makes sense and I agree with it ^^^^, the dream of a diablo II resurrected update on all of WOW that I crave and my old MMO friends will probably never happen :( .

            Well Overwatch is 6 years old now so it has been a while so you never know they might actually be working on a secret new MMO project for a while now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

            I really think it is all about numbers though, if the current WOW numbers are healthy and not declining they probably will not bother. I think the last numbers in 2021 where declining to 4.74 from 4.88 million so even if that seems low that is still a lot of people playing. Elden Ring has 12 million copies sold(as of March) so maybe that may push the company to want to make some crazy new MMO for having numbers like 12 million paying subs would be insane or paying micro transactions. I am sure they have been thinking about it at the very least. Sort of feel like executives think numbers like 4 million are bad, so you never know.

            Will see hey, I really want the MS deal to be 100% sealed for that to me will be the greatest chance for a WOW2 or a new MMO in my opinion for I really think MS will back the project!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 12:16 PM

          "if they did make a 2nd game, I suspect it would be significantly different than WoW is" this is what I would think as well and it be and not a copy of the current WOW. I think they would sort of be crazy not to use the WOW IP / brand and make a new MMO and try something new.

          I 100% agree though it be much different than WOW 1 is, that is for sure. With Lost Ark, New World, Black Desert, The Elder Scrolls Online, FINAL FANTASY XIV Online and others I am sure they could make something really amazing with WOW 2 if they wanted to, also if you take the world designs of Elden Ring there is a massive potential to do something crazy with a next gen MMO.

          With MS backing now I wonder if a new MMO will be on the table? Sort of seems crazy they have not been working on a new one by now but then again it have to be as good as WOW or better and many will argue WOW now is sort of a new MMO.

          Anyways someone can make a next gen MMO that would surpass what WOW is now I just wonder who will try/do it and take it to the Moon!?

          • action wombmate legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 19, 2022 1:07 PM

            I think the real problem was aptly highlighted by Amusatron - it's become apparent via past failures that making MMO sequels is mostly a losing proposition because of how it splits playerbases and other problems. You say it would be "crazy" for Blizzard not to make a new MMO-style game using the Warcraft brand, when most of the evidence we have shows that they would be crazy to do it.

            I suspect that if any more games are made using the Warcraft brand, they a) won't be MMO's, and b) will likely tie into WoW somehow since WoW has been the home of the Warcraft narrative for nearly 2 decades.

      • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 11:16 AM

        I think the industry has come to understand that MMO sequels inadvertently split the user base and only increases the cost of overhead -- they are now managing *two* MMOs, and if they attempt to decommission the first one, they risk a serious backlash from the community. After all, if they're so willing to flip the switch on 1, why bother investing any time playing 2?

        They way Blizzard has handled the "Classic" reintroductions balances the two worlds: they absorb the option without splintering the user base, and I imagine this is the way this will go into the future, where what we think of as a "WoW2" state will just be part of the main-line game, with the "WoW1" idea living on in the Classic modes.

        • action wombmate legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 11:27 AM

          Yeah, this honestly makes the most sense. Sequels don't really seem reasonable in a world where you can just constantly iterate on your existing game.

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 12:04 PM

          Yeah I get what your saying, do you think they will ever make a new modern MMO though? My thoughts on WOW 2 would be that it be a new modern MMO and not copy WOW 1 to 1 and it be different in many ways to WOW but in a good way for a lot has changes over the years since 2004.

          I think your right thought the WOW we have now will not go away and they will continue to take care of it as long as people play it and pay for it. I think if they ever make a new MMO and it is successful more so than WOW only then would they ever consider it's current fate.

          • jwnin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 19, 2022 12:15 PM

            I can't see them making the investment, the market has moved on, other than the die hards like me who will play this forever.

          • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 19, 2022 3:04 PM

            I think they had that in mind with Project Titan, the assets of which were repurposed for what's become Overwatch. Just letting my imagination run with it a little, it seems like they were headed in a direction unencumbered by the medieval fantasy conceit, but with definite stakes for good guys & bad guys, etc.

            To that end, I think there's huge potential for a company with their resources to launch the next-generation of MMO, one that straddles PC, console, and mobile avenues in a shared ecosystem that plays to each of their strengths and audiences' playstyles.

      • grifter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 19, 2022 12:07 PM

        Every expansion has significantly improved upon the engine and the scope of the game.
        By most long standing franchise terms, we’re on World of Warcraft 9 at this point.

        • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 12:08 PM

          I wonder how modern WoW would run on a (good) computer from its release year of 2004...

          • grifter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 19, 2022 12:09 PM

            It wouldn’t

            • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              April 19, 2022 12:09 PM

              Probably! I'd still be curious to see it tried.

              • grifter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                April 19, 2022 12:12 PM

                Sure.
                Minimum specs are now from somewhere around 2015 era systems.
                It’s accessible but definitely not going that far back.

                • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  April 19, 2022 12:15 PM

                  I don't care that it'd be some kind of impossible disaster. I only care what kind of impossible disaster it'd be!

          • m0rfus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 19, 2022 12:49 PM

            i was able to play WoW on my 2011 MBA

            • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              April 19, 2022 1:22 PM

              You can drop the render resolution to 50% and turn fucking everything off then plug it into an actual potato and get 30 FPS.

      • Nighteyes legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 2:19 PM

        I don't know any of the people in the video but I find it amusing that the dev guy is explaining the expansion to these two other people that look like their in their 50s or 60s. Like is that the average age of WoW players these days? lol

        • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 3:58 PM

          The guy in charge of wow is ion hazzikostas. He was a pretty well known raider back in classic so he's probably mid 40s. I'd say that's their demographic

    • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 3:54 PM

      Sticking with classic but this did interest me

