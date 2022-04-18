ShackStream: Souldiers devs draft Indie-licious in service of good Metroidvania On today's episode of the Indie-licious livestream, we're not only playing Souldiers, but also welcome the devs from Dear Villagers.

It’s another Monday, which means another livestream episode of indie gaming goodness on Indie-licious. However, today is running earlier than usual, and for good reason. We’re going to be jumping into the retro pixel platforming adventure of Souldiers on today’s stream and we’ll be joined by Souldiers developers Dear Villagers to chat and answer questions as we play!

Souldiers is developed by Dear Villagers and published by Retro Forge. It’s set to release on May 19, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via GOG, Epic Games Store, and Steam. Set in a fantasy fiction world, it sees a group of soldiers at war in service of a kingdom transported to a magical world of Valkyries and spirits. The only problem is these soldiers aren’t dead and have no business being in this land known as Terragaya. It’s up to them to figure out the mystery of why the Valkyries called them there.

Join us as we play Souldiers with the Dear Villagers devs on today’s episode of Indie-licious, taking place on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes in to watch ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your viewership and interaction are what continue to make these livestreams well worth doing. As an aside, if you’d like to further support our ShackStreams, you should follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Every little bit helps us to the keep improving our shows and providing them regularly. If you happen to have an Amazon Prime account, you can even do it for free by linking it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming for a free subscription to use as you please each month.

If you’d like to learn more about Souldiers, you can check out our recent preview of the game. That said, you can also tune into Indie-licious today to see it in action as we play with the Dear Villagers devs. Tune in as we go live shortly!