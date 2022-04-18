Rocket League debuts NASCAR Fan Pass this week This separate season pass will focus exclusively on NASCAR tie-in content for Rocket League.

Season passes are an easy way to pick up some items for an ongoing game, but it isn't often that passes are curated to a specific interest. On Monday, the team at Psyonix announced a special kind of season pass, one aimed directly at the NASCAR fan. Later this week, fans can check out the 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass.

As the name implies, Rocket League's NASCAR Fan Pass will feature items exclusively from the world of stock car racing, which will be issued out over the course of the year. For the month of April, expect to see the NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang, NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro, and NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry. Also expect to find nine NASCAR team decals, player banners, Goodyear wheels, and more. The first batch of items will represent some of the most recognizable racing teams in NASCAR, including Front Row Motorsports #34, RFK Racing #17, Stewart-Haas Racing #4, Team Penske #12, Hendrick Motorsports #5, Spire Motorsports #7, Trackhouse Racing #1, Richard Childress Racing #8, and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Those interested in picking up the 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass won't have much time to do so. The window to grab is a short six days. It'll be available for purchase this Wednesday, April 20, but will only remain so until Tuesday, April 26.

This is not the first such collaboration between Rocket League and NASCAR. The first one came a little less than one year ago, marking one of the biggest licensing deals in Rocket League's history. It should be interesting to see what else Psyonix comes up with over the course of the year. To learn more about what's coming up between Psyonix's sports racer and the stock car racing circuit, visit the Rocket League website.