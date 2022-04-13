GENESIS 8 dates, times, schedule, brackets, prize pool & stream Here's everything you need to know about the GENESIS 8 Super Smash Bros. esports event.

GENESIS 8 is the biggest Smash event of the year and is set to take place soon following a COVID-related delay earlier this year. As we gear up for a weekend of intense Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Melee action, let’s look at everything you need to know about GENESIS 8.

GENESIS 8 dates, times, schedule, prize pool & stream

Here are all of the details for the GENESIS 8 Super Smash Bros. esports tournament:

GENESIS 8 schedule

GENESIS 8 will begin on Friday, April 15 and will conclude on Sunday, April 17. Over the three days, competitors will face off in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Rivals of Aether, Guilty Gear: Strive, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo, Windjammers 2, Super Smash Bros., Dance Dance Revolution Extreme, and Magical Drop 3.

GENESIS 8 Day 1 Event Schedule

GENESIS 8 Day 2 Event Schedule

GENESIS 8 Day 3 Event Schedule

Where to watch GENESIS 8

GENESIS 8 will be streamed across multiple Twitch channels, with the main Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Melee action taking place on the BTSSMASH and BTSSMASH2 Twitch channels. For the side competitions and other games featured at GENESIS 8, refer to the official stream schedule.

GENESIS 8 competitors

As one of the biggest events in Smash esports, several major names in the Smash scene will be competing in San Jose at the event. Here is a list of confirmed attendees as well as the games they’re competing in.

Leonardo “MkLeo” Lopez (Ultimate Singles, Ultimate Doubles)

Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma (Ultimate Singles, Melee Singles, Melee Doubles)

William “Leffen” Hjelte (Melee Singles)

Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey (Ultimate Singles)

Justin “Plup” McGrath (Melee Doubles, Melee Singles)

Mang0 (Melee Singles)

Tyler “Marss” Martin (Ultimate Singles, Ultimate Doubles, Rivals of Aether Singles)

Enrique “Maister” Hernandez (Ultimate Singles, Ultimate Doubles)

That’s just a handful of the names found on the GENESIS 8 attendee list.

Prize pool

Though the final prize pool for GENESIS 8 has not yet been finalized at the time of this writing, a post to Liquipedia provides an estimated prize pool for each main tournament.

Singles

Super Smash Bros.: $600

Super Smash Bros. Melee: $23,250

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $29,385

Doubles

Super Smash Bros.: $210

Super Smash Bros. Melee: $6,570

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $5,960

We will be sure to update these numbers as more information becomes available.

That’s everything you need to know about GENESIS 8. Be sure to bookmark our dedicated esports page for any potential updates on the event. For more on what’s happening in esports this year, Shacknews’ 2022 esports calendar has all the details.