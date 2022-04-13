GENESIS 8 dates, times, schedule, brackets, prize pool & stream
Here's everything you need to know about the GENESIS 8 Super Smash Bros. esports event.
GENESIS 8 is the biggest Smash event of the year and is set to take place soon following a COVID-related delay earlier this year. As we gear up for a weekend of intense Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Melee action, let’s look at everything you need to know about GENESIS 8.
Here are all of the details for the GENESIS 8 Super Smash Bros. esports tournament:
GENESIS 8 schedule
GENESIS 8 will begin on Friday, April 15 and will conclude on Sunday, April 17. Over the three days, competitors will face off in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Rivals of Aether, Guilty Gear: Strive, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo, Windjammers 2, Super Smash Bros., Dance Dance Revolution Extreme, and Magical Drop 3.
GENESIS 8 Day 1 Event Schedule
GENESIS 8 Day 2 Event Schedule
GENESIS 8 Day 3 Event Schedule
Where to watch GENESIS 8
GENESIS 8 will be streamed across multiple Twitch channels, with the main Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Melee action taking place on the BTSSMASH and BTSSMASH2 Twitch channels. For the side competitions and other games featured at GENESIS 8, refer to the official stream schedule.
GENESIS 8 competitors
As one of the biggest events in Smash esports, several major names in the Smash scene will be competing in San Jose at the event. Here is a list of confirmed attendees as well as the games they’re competing in.
- Leonardo “MkLeo” Lopez (Ultimate Singles, Ultimate Doubles)
- Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma (Ultimate Singles, Melee Singles, Melee Doubles)
- William “Leffen” Hjelte (Melee Singles)
- Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey (Ultimate Singles)
- Justin “Plup” McGrath (Melee Doubles, Melee Singles)
- Mang0 (Melee Singles)
- Tyler “Marss” Martin (Ultimate Singles, Ultimate Doubles, Rivals of Aether Singles)
- Enrique “Maister” Hernandez (Ultimate Singles, Ultimate Doubles)
That’s just a handful of the names found on the GENESIS 8 attendee list.
Prize pool
Though the final prize pool for GENESIS 8 has not yet been finalized at the time of this writing, a post to Liquipedia provides an estimated prize pool for each main tournament.
Singles
- Super Smash Bros.: $600
- Super Smash Bros. Melee: $23,250
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $29,385
Doubles
- Super Smash Bros.: $210
- Super Smash Bros. Melee: $6,570
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $5,960
We will be sure to update these numbers as more information becomes available.
That’s everything you need to know about GENESIS 8. Be sure to bookmark our dedicated esports page for any potential updates on the event. For more on what’s happening in esports this year, Shacknews’ 2022 esports calendar has all the details.
