Sega partnering with Gamefam to bring Sonic the Hedgehog to Roblox A new online Sonic multiplayer game is free and available to play on Roblox right now.

In celebration of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film hitting theaters, Sega has been working to promote everyone’s favorite blue speedster in a variety of ways. Most recently, Sega shared the news that it has partnered with developer Gamefam to release a Sonic game on Roblox.

The game is called Sonic Speed Simulator and is set up as a free-to-play open-world online multiplayer game that’s available now to anyone interested in checking the experience out. In the press release for Roblox’s Sonic Speed Simulator, the game is described as follows:

Sonic Speed Simulator is the fastest game in Roblox and features everyone’s favorite speedster, Sonic the Hedgehog. In the game, players will be able to level up and gain speed by running through multiple unique worlds while racing against friends to earn rewards, including pets that can increase stats and Sonic character skins.



Players can also expect regular weekly updates and will earn an exclusive community Sonic the Hedgehog skin once the game has received 10,000 ‘likes’ from players.

We have officially partnered with @SEGA to bring @Sonic_Hedgehog to Roblox in our upcoming game Sonic Speed Simulator!



We worked with various sonic developers from the #Roblox community in order to make this possible!#RobloxDev



Try it here: https://t.co/TFCkRGpuT3 pic.twitter.com/yRAQlIC1Um — Gamefam Studios (@gamefamstudios) April 13, 2022

Not only is the game described as being the fastest in Roblox history, but it’s also the first time an incredibly popular, established video game character like Sonic has been officially featured in Roblox.

Adding to this, this isn’t the first ambitious project from Gamefam either, with the developer having partnered with companies like Mattel in the past to develop games like Hot Wheels Open World on Roblox. With that being said, it’s undoubtedly still a huge victory for the company to get Sega’s blessing in creating a game on Roblox like Sonic Speed Simulator.

“We’ve worked closely with SEGA to create an official Sonic the Hedgehog experience on Roblox that will authentically delight the hundreds of millions of Blue Blur fans around the world,” remarked Joe Ferencz, CEO of Roblox developer Gamefam.



“We’re proud that SEGA entrusted our talented team of creators to bring Sonic to the metaverse and deliver the highest velocity, and probably best-looking, game in Roblox history!”

Sonic Speed Simulator developed on Roblox is free to play and available now.

