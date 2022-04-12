New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims antitrust laws against big tech threaten privacy & security

Speaking at the IAPP Summit 2022 event, Cook lambasted sideloading on Apple and other mobile devices and regulations that force the company to allow it.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Apple CEO Tim Cook continues to be critical of antitrust regulations against Apple as of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Summit 2022 event. Privacy and developer freedoms have been a regular and high-profile conversation alongside Apple over the course of the last couple of years, especially as Epic Games took Apple to court over allegations of anticompetitive behavior and overreaching regulations against developer freedoms on Apple platforms. It’s a situation that’s far from resolved with Apple facing regulations that keep it from punishing developers that try to circumvent Apple systems and restrictions; a matter which Tim Cook claims is a threat to security and privacy on Apple and further technology platforms.

Cook shared his thoughts on various antitrust regulations during a keynote speech at the IAPP Summit 2022 event on April 12, 2022. During his session, Cook shared his thoughts on technological freedoms, privacy, and security. In particular, he claimed that unchecked regulations threaten Apple’s ability to properly regulate and preserve the privacy and security on Apple platforms.

In particular, Cook also lambasted sideloading on Apple devices and other platforms, claiming it allows for bad actors to introduce threats such as ransomware that threaten users’ wellbeing. It was almost certainly a shot at recent EU regulations that would force Apple to allow third-party developers to sideload apps onto Apple devices.

Apple's iOS 14.5 introduced app privacy controls, which Cook claims are avoidable if developers are allowed to sideload apps onto iPhones and other Apple devices.
Apple's iOS 14.5 introduced app privacy controls, which Cook claims are avoidable if developers are allowed to sideload apps onto iPhones and other Apple devices.

Cook’s concern likely also encompasses the US injunction against it in its court battle with Epic Games, in which while the judge did not rule Apple to be a monopoly, the decision also barred Apple from punishing developers for including in-app external links or alternative payment options that circumvent the App Store.

Cook’s speech seems to indicate that Apple is circling its wagons in regards to various antitrust regulation. Privacy and security can be argued, but it seems clear that Apple has a vested interest in controlling its own vast market. Whether regulators will let up or further action is on the way remains to be seen. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola