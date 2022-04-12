Apple CEO Tim Cook claims antitrust laws against big tech threaten privacy & security Speaking at the IAPP Summit 2022 event, Cook lambasted sideloading on Apple and other mobile devices and regulations that force the company to allow it.

Apple CEO Tim Cook continues to be critical of antitrust regulations against Apple as of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Summit 2022 event. Privacy and developer freedoms have been a regular and high-profile conversation alongside Apple over the course of the last couple of years, especially as Epic Games took Apple to court over allegations of anticompetitive behavior and overreaching regulations against developer freedoms on Apple platforms. It’s a situation that’s far from resolved with Apple facing regulations that keep it from punishing developers that try to circumvent Apple systems and restrictions; a matter which Tim Cook claims is a threat to security and privacy on Apple and further technology platforms.

Cook shared his thoughts on various antitrust regulations during a keynote speech at the IAPP Summit 2022 event on April 12, 2022. During his session, Cook shared his thoughts on technological freedoms, privacy, and security. In particular, he claimed that unchecked regulations threaten Apple’s ability to properly regulate and preserve the privacy and security on Apple platforms.

In particular, Cook also lambasted sideloading on Apple devices and other platforms, claiming it allows for bad actors to introduce threats such as ransomware that threaten users’ wellbeing. It was almost certainly a shot at recent EU regulations that would force Apple to allow third-party developers to sideload apps onto Apple devices.

We are deeply concerned about regulations that would undermine privacy and security in service of some other aim. Here in Washington and elsewhere, policymakers are taking steps in the name of competition that would force Apple to let apps onto an iPhone that circumvent the app store through a process called ‘sideloading.’ That means data-hungry companies would be able to avoid our privacy rules and once again track our users against their will. It would also potentially give bad actors a way around the comprehensive security protections we put in place, putting them in direct contact with our users, and we have already seen the vulnerability that creates on other companies’ devices. ~ Tim Cook

Apple's iOS 14.5 introduced app privacy controls, which Cook claims are avoidable if developers are allowed to sideload apps onto iPhones and other Apple devices.

Cook’s concern likely also encompasses the US injunction against it in its court battle with Epic Games, in which while the judge did not rule Apple to be a monopoly, the decision also barred Apple from punishing developers for including in-app external links or alternative payment options that circumvent the App Store.

Cook’s speech seems to indicate that Apple is circling its wagons in regards to various antitrust regulation. Privacy and security can be argued, but it seems clear that Apple has a vested interest in controlling its own vast market. Whether regulators will let up or further action is on the way remains to be seen. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.