Apple CEO Tim Cook claims antitrust laws against big tech threaten privacy & security
Speaking at the IAPP Summit 2022 event, Cook lambasted sideloading on Apple and other mobile devices and regulations that force the company to allow it.
Apple CEO Tim Cook continues to be critical of antitrust regulations against Apple as of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Summit 2022 event. Privacy and developer freedoms have been a regular and high-profile conversation alongside Apple over the course of the last couple of years, especially as Epic Games took Apple to court over allegations of anticompetitive behavior and overreaching regulations against developer freedoms on Apple platforms. It’s a situation that’s far from resolved with Apple facing regulations that keep it from punishing developers that try to circumvent Apple systems and restrictions; a matter which Tim Cook claims is a threat to security and privacy on Apple and further technology platforms.
Cook shared his thoughts on various antitrust regulations during a keynote speech at the IAPP Summit 2022 event on April 12, 2022. During his session, Cook shared his thoughts on technological freedoms, privacy, and security. In particular, he claimed that unchecked regulations threaten Apple’s ability to properly regulate and preserve the privacy and security on Apple platforms.
In particular, Cook also lambasted sideloading on Apple devices and other platforms, claiming it allows for bad actors to introduce threats such as ransomware that threaten users’ wellbeing. It was almost certainly a shot at recent EU regulations that would force Apple to allow third-party developers to sideload apps onto Apple devices.
Cook’s concern likely also encompasses the US injunction against it in its court battle with Epic Games, in which while the judge did not rule Apple to be a monopoly, the decision also barred Apple from punishing developers for including in-app external links or alternative payment options that circumvent the App Store.
Cook’s speech seems to indicate that Apple is circling its wagons in regards to various antitrust regulation. Privacy and security can be argued, but it seems clear that Apple has a vested interest in controlling its own vast market. Whether regulators will let up or further action is on the way remains to be seen. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Apple CEO Tim Cook claims antitrust laws against big tech threaten privacy & security