New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Intel opens $3B factory expansion in Oregon to aid in next-gen chip fab

The Mod3 facility expansion will add 270,000 square feet to Intel Oregon's D1X factory.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
3

Intel has made some fairly aggressive plans for both putting itself ahead of the chip game and combatting limited supplies. As of today, Intel has opened a $3 billion USD expansion to its Hillsboro, Oregon facility, adding 270,000 square feet to the factory with the intention of aiding in its next-gen semiconductor chip fabrication processes.

Intel announced the grand opening of its factory expansion in Oregon in a press release on April 11, 2022. As of today, Intel is opening the expansion for operation alongside the original facility. This includes renaming the facility to Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres, in honor of Intel’s co-founder and his contributions. The facility expansion is set to aid in the company’s fabrication and delivery of next-gen semiconductor technology and the IDM 2.0 strategy it has been rolling out this year.

Intel's 270,000 expansion to its Oregon D1X facility will aid in supply and delivery on various next-gen chip initiatives such as the company's new gaming-focused Intel Arc chip line.
Intel's 270,000 expansion to its Oregon D1X facility will aid in supply and delivery on various next-gen chip initiatives such as the company's new gaming-focused Intel Arc chip line.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger was proud to unveil the grand opening of the factory reopening and its renaming to Gordon Moore Park.

Intel has been moving aggressively on new technology like Intel Arc, its gaming-focused branding which just saw the unveiling of its mobile lineup and is expected to show off desktop PC-based chips later this year. With the expansion of its Oregon facility, Intel looks poised to grow its production in 2022 despite semiconductor shortages. Stay tuned for further details and updates on Intel as they become available, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola