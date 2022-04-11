Intel opens $3B factory expansion in Oregon to aid in next-gen chip fab The Mod3 facility expansion will add 270,000 square feet to Intel Oregon's D1X factory.

Intel has made some fairly aggressive plans for both putting itself ahead of the chip game and combatting limited supplies. As of today, Intel has opened a $3 billion USD expansion to its Hillsboro, Oregon facility, adding 270,000 square feet to the factory with the intention of aiding in its next-gen semiconductor chip fabrication processes.

Intel announced the grand opening of its factory expansion in Oregon in a press release on April 11, 2022. As of today, Intel is opening the expansion for operation alongside the original facility. This includes renaming the facility to Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres, in honor of Intel’s co-founder and his contributions. The facility expansion is set to aid in the company’s fabrication and delivery of next-gen semiconductor technology and the IDM 2.0 strategy it has been rolling out this year.

Intel's 270,000 expansion to its Oregon D1X facility will aid in supply and delivery on various next-gen chip initiatives such as the company's new gaming-focused Intel Arc chip line.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger was proud to unveil the grand opening of the factory reopening and its renaming to Gordon Moore Park.

Since its founding, Intel has been devoted to relentlessly advancing Moore’s Law. This new factory space will bolster our ability to deliver the accelerated process roadmap required to support our bold IDM 2.0 strategy. Oregon is the longtime heart of our global semiconductor R&D, and I can think of no better way to honor Gordon Moore’s legacy than by bestowing his name on this campus, which, like him, has had such a tremendous role in advancing our industry. ~ Pat Gelsinger

Intel has been moving aggressively on new technology like Intel Arc, its gaming-focused branding which just saw the unveiling of its mobile lineup and is expected to show off desktop PC-based chips later this year. With the expansion of its Oregon facility, Intel looks poised to grow its production in 2022 despite semiconductor shortages. Stay tuned for further details and updates on Intel as they become available, right here at Shacknews.