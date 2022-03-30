Intel Arc 3 mobile GPUs available now, Arc 5 and Arc 7 coming summer 2022 As Intel continues to roll out its new gaming-centered Arc hardware, today it released its Arc 3 laptop GPUs with stronger Arc 5 and Arc 7 variations coming summer 2022.

Intel still has plenty waiting to be shown in regards to its new gaming-centered Arc hardware branding. We’re still waiting to see new GPUs and CPUs for PC desktops, but today Intel put out a presentation to show off its mobile Arc offerings. Intel Arc 3 GPUs were revealed and announced as available in new laptops. Meanwhile, Intel will introduce stronger Arc 5 and Arc 7 laptop GPUs in early summer 2022.

Intel revealed its new line of discreet GPUs in a special Intel Arc presentation on March 30 2022. During the presentation, Intel re-asserted that Arc is going to have plenty to show this year. However, it started here at discreet and mobile GPUs. Intel showed off the new Arc 3 line of GPUs and announced that the Arc 3 line is available now with new laptops launching today. The Arc 3 GPU is coming in two forms, one featuring 6 Intel Xe cores and the other featuring 8 for 4K Xe super sampling.

The full family of #IntelArc A-Series graphics include advanced features like DX12 ultimate, and HW accelerated AI and media engines. Intel #Arc3 GPUs are available now and #Arc5 and #Arc7 GPUs join the game summer 2022! https://t.co/NdElzs2TCh pic.twitter.com/Urhde5MENG — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) March 30, 2022

That wasn’t all. While Intel Arc 3 GPUs launched today with new laptops featuring the tech, Intel promised that even stronger variations are coming in early summer 2022. Intel Arc 5 and Arc 7 variations will feature increased Xe cores, as well as increased GDDR6 RAM.

Intel announced the Arc branding back in August 2021. With this branding Intel is more actively entering competition with the likes of NVIDIA and AMD in the GPU market. We’re still waiting to learn more about the company’s plans for desktop GPUs, but those looking for a more mobile offering now have plenty to consider in terms of laptop gaming.

With Intel Arc 3 GPUs now available, Arc 5 and Arc 7 variations on the way, and much more promised for the Intel Arc brand later this year, stay tuned for more from Intel as new announcements and details become available.