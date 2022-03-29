Watch Intel's Arc mobile graphics presentation livestream here Here's how you can tune into Intel's upcoming presentation where its all-new discrete mobile GPUs could be shown to the public.

While things around the world have been hectic at best over the past few years, there is no denying that we live in interesting times. This also applies to the world of gaming hardware where global supply chain issues and crypto speculation has led to drastic swings in price and availability for gamers looking to buy a new PC or upgrade their existing systems. Despite this, the market is so lucrative that an old contender is preparing to rejoin the fight. Some twenty-five years after they launched the i740 graphics cards, Intel is ready to take another swing at gaming GPUs. Intel will be hosting an event on Wednesday, March 30 to show off its new discrete mobile GPUs to the world and you can find out how to watch the presentation below.

Watch the Intel Arc mobile graphics presentation here

Intel has announced that its Arc event will take place on Wednesday, March 30 at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET. The presentation will be streamed live from Intel’s website. The company has previously confirmed that while they are currently working on discrete GPUs for desktop use, this event will be focused on solutions for low-power applications such as thin laptops and ultrabooks.

The upcoming generation of Intel graphics products will arrive under the name Alchemist, which the company has seen fit to dub the series of gaming GPUs. This week’s presentation will include both the A350M and A370M Alchemist GPUs if the internet rumor mill is to be believed.

Later this summer, Intel is expected to show off its desktop-class Alchemist gaming GPUs. The model numbers that have been tossed around include A500 and A700. It is not yet known if these chips are designed to compete with AMD and NVIDIA at the highest performance levels or if these parts are intended to fit into mass-market segments.

The last time Intel made a big push with discrete GPUs was back in 1998 with the launch of the i740 graphics chip. It was released in part to help push the adoption of the AGP port on motherboards (which was later replaced with the current PCI-E slot). Intel shuttered its GPU operation shortly after and tried to revive it years later with the Larrabee project that never made it to consumers.

That’s how you can watch the Intel Arc mobile graphics presentation. While we expect that only laptop parts will be shown, it could offer a sneak peek into what is in store for PC gamers later this year.